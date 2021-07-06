From Sanjay Manjrekar to Ajay Jadeja: Full list of commentators for Sri Lanka vs India series 2021

India will take on hosts Sri Lanka in three ODIs and as many T20Is in their current tour of the Island Nation.

All the six matches of the white-ball series will be broadcasted in four languages in India. Sony TEN 1 and Sony SIX will telecast the games in English while Sony TEN 3 in Hindi.

The Tamil and Telugu language commentators will be there for the viewers on Sony TEN 4.

Cricket lovers was also stream live matches on the OTT platform, SonyLIV.

The key goal for everyone in the squad is to try and win the series: Rahul Dravid

Experienced campaigner and left-handed opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan will be leading the Indian side in absence of Virat Kohli.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has named Dhawan’s deputy for this tour, while former India batting legend Rahul Dravid has been appointed as the head coach.

“There are a lot of people in the squad who are pushing for places or looking to cement their places in the sort of T20 World Cup. But the key goal for everyone in the squad and in the team is to try and win the series, we have had discussions around it,” Dravid said during a recent press-conference.

“That is the primary objective. We are going out there to win the series, hopefully, people get the opportunity to put in good performances in the course of us trying to win the series, and knock the doors of the selectors,” he added when asked about the best available playing XI on the field from the current lot.

Here’s the complete list of commentators for Sri Lanka vs India series 2021:

English

Sanjay Manjrekar

Ajit Agarkar

Ajay Jadeja

Matt Floy

Hindi

Mohammad Kaif

Vivek Razdan

Amit Mishra

Saba Karim

Arjun Pandit

Tamil

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan

WV Raman

Vidhyut Sivaramakrishnan

T Arasu

S Seshadri

Telugu