Sri Lanka vs India 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings, broadcast and live streaming details

Sri Lanka are all set to host their neighbours India for the One Day International (ODI) and T20 International (T20I) series.

The white-ball fixtures will begin with the three-match ODI leg, starting Tuesday (July 13), followed by as many T20I games, commencing Wednesday (July 21). Amid the COVID-19 situation, all six matches will be played at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

In 2021 so far, the home team has only won one T20I match (against West Indies). In the recently concluded three-match battle against England, the Islanders were beaten badly by 3-0.

On the other hand, Team India has played only one T20I series this year – versus England at home in March. The ‘Men in Blue’ recorded victory in the five-match leg by winning three games.

However, this time, India has travelled to Sri Lanka with lots of youngsters, and inexperienced lads as most of the senior players are currently in England for the upcoming five-match Test series, starting in the first week of August.

In Sri Lanka tour, Shikhar Dhawan would lead the Indian team, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be his deputy. BCCI has also picked legendary Rahul Dravid as coach of India squad.

Sri Lanka vs India full schedule:

ODI series:

First ODI : July 13, at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo (2:30 PM IST)

: July 13, at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo (2:30 PM IST) Second ODI : July 16, at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo (2:30 PM IST)

: July 16, at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo (2:30 PM IST) Third ODI: July 18, at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo (2:30 PM IST)

T20I series:

First T20I : July 21, at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo (7 PM IST)

: July 21, at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo (7 PM IST) Second T20I : July 23, at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo (7 PM IST)

: July 23, at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo (7 PM IST) Third T20I: July 25, at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo (7 PM IST)

Squads:

Sri Lanka:

It will be announced soon.

India:

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Deepak Chahar, Chetan Sakariya, Navdeep Saini.

Broadcast and Live streaming details: