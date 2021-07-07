From Virender Sehwag to Virat Kohli: Cricket fraternity wishes ‘Captain Cool’ MS Dhoni on his 40th birthday

  • MS Dhoni turned 40 on Wednesday (July 7).

  • The former India captain is celebrating the special day with his family members.

From Virender Sehwag to Virat Kohli: Cricket fraternity wishes ‘Captain Cool’ MS Dhoni on his 40th birthday
Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Virender Sehwag (Pic Source: Twitter)
Former India captain MS Dhoni turned 40 on Wednesday and wishes started pouring in for him from all corners of the world.

“Mahendra – meaning Lord of the Sky. Certainly pleased the skies with his big hitting when he bust onto the scene and then by earning the love of so many people on earth pleased the earth as well. Once in a generation player #HappyBirthdayMSDhoni,” tweeted ex-India opener Virender Sehwag.

“Happy birthday skip”, wrote India captain Virat Kohli.

Left-handed batsman Suresh Raina, who announced his retirement from international cricket on the same day as Dhoni did, shared a photo montage of the duo with a caption reading: “Wishing you a very happy birthday @msdhoni. You have been a friend, brother & a mentor to me, all one could ever ask for. May God bless you with good health & long life! Thank you for being an iconic player & a great leader.#HappyBirthdayDhoni.”

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar in his birthday tweet for Dhoni wrote: “A colleague, captain & friend! Happy Birthday, Mahi. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead full of joy and good health.”

One of the most successful captains in world cricket, Dhoni is currently enjoying the break from cricket with his family. He will next hit the field in September during the IPL 2021.

Mahi will be leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK) once again. After their below-par run last year, the Yellow Army made a spectacular comeback under Dhoni’s leadership in IPL 2021 and were placed at the second spot in the points table with 5 wins from 7 matches.

Here’s how other former and current cricketers wished MS Dhoni on social media:

