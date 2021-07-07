From Virender Sehwag to Virat Kohli: Cricket fraternity wishes ‘Captain Cool’ MS Dhoni on his 40th birthday

Former India captain MS Dhoni turned 40 on Wednesday and wishes started pouring in for him from all corners of the world.

“Mahendra – meaning Lord of the Sky. Certainly pleased the skies with his big hitting when he bust onto the scene and then by earning the love of so many people on earth pleased the earth as well. Once in a generation player #HappyBirthdayMSDhoni,” tweeted ex-India opener Virender Sehwag.

Mahendra – meaning Lord of the Sky.

Certainly pleased the skies with his big hitting when he bust onto the scene and then by earning the love of so many people on earth pleased the earth as well. Once in a generation player , #HappyBirthdayMSDhoni pic.twitter.com/COuu9X2s6L — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 7, 2021

“Happy birthday skip”, wrote India captain Virat Kohli.

Left-handed batsman Suresh Raina, who announced his retirement from international cricket on the same day as Dhoni did, shared a photo montage of the duo with a caption reading: “Wishing you a very happy birthday @msdhoni. You have been a friend, brother & a mentor to me, all one could ever ask for. May God bless you with good health & long life! Thank you for being an iconic player & a great leader.#HappyBirthdayDhoni.”

Wishing you a very happy birthday @msdhoni You have been a friend, brother & a mentor to me, all one could ever ask for. May God bless you with good health & long life! Thank you for being an iconic player & a great leader.#HappyBirthdayDhoni ❤️🙌 pic.twitter.com/qeLExrMonJ — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 6, 2021

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar in his birthday tweet for Dhoni wrote: “A colleague, captain & friend! Happy Birthday, Mahi. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead full of joy and good health.”

A colleague, captain & friend! Happy Birthday, Mahi. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead full of joy and good health. pic.twitter.com/uyeqtBm7UW — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 7, 2021

One of the most successful captains in world cricket, Dhoni is currently enjoying the break from cricket with his family. He will next hit the field in September during the IPL 2021.

Mahi will be leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK) once again. After their below-par run last year, the Yellow Army made a spectacular comeback under Dhoni’s leadership in IPL 2021 and were placed at the second spot in the points table with 5 wins from 7 matches.

Here’s how other former and current cricketers wished MS Dhoni on social media:

Happy birthday @msdhoni bhai, have a wonderful birthday and an even better year ahead. 🎂🎂 — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) July 7, 2021

Happy Birthday, @msdhoni . Your composure in the toughest of situations has been a valuable learning for many of us. I wish you good health and the best of years ahead! pic.twitter.com/JDL1Ho5PBx — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) July 7, 2021

Many many happy returns of the day Mahibhai lots of love and health to you always ❤️🤗 pic.twitter.com/RsbAaDaaVD — IamKedar (@JadhavKedar) July 7, 2021

Wishing @msdhoni a very joyful birthday. May he experience ever more love and joy and continue to inspire in the times to come.#HappyBirthdayMSDhoni pic.twitter.com/XfFCxW0qDY — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 7, 2021

How time flies? It seemed just yesterday that Dhoni hit the World Cup winning six. He was 30 then, today he turns 40. Still hitting sixes, still leading by example. #HappyBirthdayMahi — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 7, 2021

Happy birthday to one of the greatest, an inspiration to many. Have a good one mahi bhai @msdhoni 🚁❄️ pic.twitter.com/VC0XsAIuhz — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) July 7, 2021

Mahi Bhai wishing you a very Happy Birthday!! A great friend in a captain!🙌 Hope you have the best day and a great year ahead!! 🎂 @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/cjflB6hd8N — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) July 6, 2021

To my forever love and my greatest friend, happy birthday Mahi bhai 🤗 Only love for you ❤️ @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/Fs6BtdWzvR — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) July 6, 2021

Happy bday @msdhoni bhai🎂. You are an inspiration to me & millions of people around the world. Wish you nothing but the best. 🤗♥️ pic.twitter.com/iHTWOqXNpN — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) July 7, 2021

It’s a feeling that will always ignite when your around me… salute to the legend. Happy birthday Mahi bhai ❤️🤗 pic.twitter.com/xebk2swwSH — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) July 7, 2021

May your day be super bright and super special! Wishing you the happiest of birthdays mahi bhai. @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/BITxnzUe3g — Navdeep Saini (@navdeepsaini96) July 7, 2021

Happy birthday to the man who’s an inspiration to us all.. many many happy returns of the day. Stay blessed and stay happy 😇🤗 @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/j4z83jk4TK — Gurkeerat Mann (@gurkeeratmann22) July 7, 2021