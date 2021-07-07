WATCH: ICC shares a special video of MS Dhoni’s captaincy brilliance on his 40th birthday

Former India captain MS Dhoni is celebrating his 40th birthday on Wednesday. Dhoni was one of the most successful captains in the history of the fascinating game. Under his leadership, Team India won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.

Four years later, MSD guided his side to win the 50-over World Cup. In 2013, India also triumphed the Champions Trophy, and Dhoni became the only leader in the game to capture all three ICC Trophies.

On the special occasion of Dhoni’s birthday, the official Twitter handle of the International Cricket League (ICC) shared a heartwarming video featuring some of the greatest on-field calls taken by the Ranchi-born superstar.

From giving Joginder Sharma the final over of the T20 World Cup against Pakistan in 2007 to promoting himself ahead of ‘Player of the Tournament’ Yuvraj Singh in the final of the 2011 World Cup against Sri Lanka, ICC captured some of Dhoni’s most iconic and memorable calls In the video.

Further, the clip also featured the instance when Dhoni kept a wicket without a glove in one hand during a group match of the 2016 World T20 against Bangladesh when they (Bangladesh) needed two runs off one ball. The batsman missed the delivery and ran for a single, but Dhoni collected the ball quickly and made a sprint towards the stumps instead of going for a direct hit. The veteran stumper dislodged the bails and won a close encounter.

In the same tournament, while playing the semi-final against West Indies, India desperately needed a wicket. Like always, Dhoni did something unusual and handed the ball to Virat Kohli. The move paid off well as Kohli provided the breakthrough by dismissing opening batsman Johnson Charles.

The video features Dhoni’s street smart tactics to go with the part-timers like Yuvraj Singh and Yusuf Pathan to get crucial wickets for India in a 2011 World Cup game and the 2009 World T20, respectively.

In the end, the video comprised off Dhoni’s breathtaking six to Sri Lanka pacer Nuwan Kulasekara that helped India to win the World Cup after 28 years.

Here is the video: