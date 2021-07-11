“Ghabrana nahi hai” – Fans troll Babar Azam after successive batting failures vs England in the ODI series

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is facing the heat after his team lost the ongoing One-Day International (ODI) series against England on Saturday.

It was the second game of the three-match leg played at Lords Cricket Ground. Pakistan needed to win the contest in order to stay alive in the series as they had earlier lost the opening game as well. However, another batting failure led to Pakistan’s loss in the second fixture, thereby losing the series as well.

As far as fans are concerned, the biggest disappointment came in the form of Babar’s back-to-back batting failures. In the series opener, the Lahore-lad was sent back to the pavilion by English pacer Saqib Mahmood for a 3-ball duck. Similarly, in the second game, Babar could only contribute with 19 runs as Saqib yet again claimed his prized wicket.

Pakistan fans flooded the internet with humorous memes and jokes, poking fun and also exhibiting their frustration on Babar. Some fans even pointed out the ‘Ghabrana Nahi hai’ (don’t lose your nerves) phrase, which Babar used in the presser after losing the first game.

Here is how netizens trolled Babar:

Phele Middle order nahi chalta tha, ab dono nahi chalte.#BabarAzam #ENGvsPAK — Shayan 🇵🇰 (@Emerald_creed) July 10, 2021

Babar Azam in last 4 international innings:- 19 vs ENG today*

0 vs ENG

2 vs Zimbabwe

0 vs Zimbabwe 21 runs with 5.25 avg with 2 golden ducks by Babar Duckzam. Gareebo ka king 🤣 #ENGvPAK — The Dhruv TV (@TheDhruvTV) July 10, 2021

Dear Babar Azam,

"Aap ne ghabrana nahi" pic.twitter.com/vYJ5VileVA — Salman Sikandar (@SALSIKandar) July 10, 2021

Saqib mehmood when seeing babar azam on crease.#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/GkFxBGyDOX — Alpha 🇵🇰🤝🇵🇸 (@ObnoxiousBrat) July 10, 2021

Kaha ho Zimbabwe…

Babar Azam need u #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/lnfcnaollS — Ā X Ā (@71ismissing) July 10, 2021

Zimbabwe to Babar Azam currently: pic.twitter.com/BGgc6ud8fD — pasha (@zorawarrr) July 10, 2021

In the match, Pakistan, after winning the toss elected to bowl first and packed England under 250. The home team could only post 247 before being bundled out. Opener Philip Salt scored the highest 60 runs from 54 balls, while middle-order batsman James Vince made 56 off 52 deliveries. All-rounder Lewis Gregory also made valuable contribution of 40 runs down the order. For the visitors, Hasan Ali was their pick of the bowlers. Ali bagged a five-wicket haul for 51 runs in 9.2 overs.

In reply, Pakistan got all-out for 195 in 41 overs, losing the contest by 52 runs. Saud Shakeel was the only highlight in Pakistan batting. Shakeel made 56 off 77 balls. For England, Gregory picked up three scalps, while Mahmood, Craig Overton and Matthew Parkinson bagged a couple of wickets each.

The third and final game of the series will take place at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Tuesday (July 13). After the ODI leg, both teams will face each other in the T20I series, starting Friday (July 16).