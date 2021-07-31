Herschelle Gibbs put allegations on BCCI for stopping him from playing the Kashmir Premier League

Former South Africa cricketer Herschelle Gibbs has alleged that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has threatened him to participate in the upcoming Kashmir Premier League (KPL). The T20 tournament is set to start on Friday (August 6) in Muzaffarabad.

Gibbs has expressed his disappointment, stating that the apex Indian board has warned him to bar completely from cricketing activities in India if he takes part in the KPL.

The Proteas star took to Twitter and mentioned that BCCI is bringing political agenda with Pakistan into the equation.

“Completely unnecessary of the @BCCI to bring their political agenda with Pakistan into the equation and trying to prevent me playing in the @kpl_20. Also, threatening me saying they won’t allow me entry into India for any cricket related work. Ludicrous,” Gibbs wrote on the micro-blogging website.

Before Gibbs, former Pakistan international Rashid Latif also tweeted about the same. He took to Twitter and wrote, “The @BCCI warning cricket boards that if their former players took part in Kashmir Premier League, they wouldn’t be allowed entry in India or allowed to work in Indian cricket at any level or in any capacity. Gibbs, Dilshan, @MontyPanesar & several others have been selected in KPL.”

Speaking about KPL, the T20 competition is comprised of six teams; Overseas Warriors, Muzaffarabad Tigers, Rawalakot Hawks, Bagh Stallions, Mirpur Royals, Kotli Lions.

The Warriors will be captained by Imad Wasim, while Mohammad Hafeez shall be leading the Tigers. Similarly, Shahid Afridi will captain Hawks, and Shadab Khan is the skipper of Stallions. Further, Shoaib Malik will lead the Royals, whereas Kamran Akmal shall captain Lions.