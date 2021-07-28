India add net bowlers into the squad for last two Sri Lanka T20Is; Krunal Pandya’s 8 close contacts ruled out

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to add five spare players into the squad for the remaining two T20Is against Sri Lanka. The decision was made after Krunal Pandya’s 8 close contacts were ruled out of the second game on Tuesday.

The second T20 international between India and hosts Sri Lanka was rescheduled for Wednesday after Krunal tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Cricbuzz, Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore and Simarjeet Singh, who went to Sri Lanka along with the Indian contingent as net bowlers, have now been added as regular members of the squad.

Earlier in the day, BCCI had confirmed that all the eight players – Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey, Deepak Chahar, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal – who came in close contact with Krunal returned negative results in the RT-PCR test conducted on Tuesday (July 27) and they would not feature in the remaining series.

Left-handed opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan is fit and fine to lead the side.

India is currently ahead in the three-match T20I series (1-0) after winning the ODI leg 2-1.

Here is India’s squad for last two T20Is against Sri Lanka:

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Rana, Navdeep Saini, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Chahar, Devdutt Padikkal, Chetan Sakariya, Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore and Simarjeet Singh.