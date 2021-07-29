IPL 2021: 4 franchises looking to sign up Wanindu Hasaranga as a replacement player

  • IPL franchises should look at Wanindu Hasaranga: Muttiah Muralitharan

  • Hasaranga is the currently No. 2 bowler in T20 internationals.

IPL 2021: 4 franchises looking to sign up Wanindu Hasaranga as a replacement player
Wanindu Hasaranga (Photo Source: Twitter)
Wanindu Hasaranga has been a notable performer for Sri Lanka in their rather dispiriting year. Despite his side’s embarrassing series defeat to West Indies, Bangladesh, England and India, the 24-year-old has shined with both bat and ball on several occasions.

Hasaranga has scored 344 runs so far this year in 11 ODIs and claimed eight wickets at an impressive economy of 4.35. The right-hander has a sparkling record in T20Is ever since making his debut against New Zealand in 2019. He has an economy rate of 6.81, along with an impeccable bowling average of 16.13.

Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan is confident that once Hasaranga plays in the IPL team, he would only flourish further.

“An IPL franchise should look at him [Hasaranga]. But the problem is, if it’s a local player, he walks into the side. But if it’s a foreign player, you have to see which franchise wants a foreign spinner. It’s a tricky thing. They will buy him, but playing him is something that will not be easy for a franchise. Some franchises look mostly at Indian spinners rather than foreign spinners,” Muralitharan was quoted as saying to ESPNcricinfo.

According to media reports, four IPL franchises are interested to rope in Hasaranga for the remainder of IPL 2021. All eight teams are allowed to sign players to replace those who won’t be travelling to the UAE for the marquee event.

If Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) grants Hasaranga permission to participate in the cash-rich league, he may be picked by one of the four teams who have expressed their interest to acquire his services.

