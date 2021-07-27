Krunal Pandya tests positive for COVID-19; second Sri Lanka-India T20I postponed to July 28

Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the second T20I between the hosts Sri Lanka and India, scheduled for Tuesday (July 27), to be postponed by a day.

“The second T20I between Sri Lanka and India originally scheduled to be played on July 27 has been pushed forward by a day and will now take place on Wednesday, July 28,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a media statement.

“Following the Rapid Antigen Tests conducted ahead of the match on Tuesday morning, Krunal Pandya was found to be positive. The Medical Teams have identified eight members as close contacts,” the release added.

According to media reports, Krunal has a sore throat but no signs of fever. He also has a slight body-ache.

Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Devdutt Padikkal and Krishnappa Gowtham are among the eight players who came in close contact with Krunal during the second T20I in Colombo. They all have been sent for isolation, irrespective of the testing.

NEWS : Krunal Pandya tests positive. Second Sri Lanka-India T20I postponed to July 28. The entire contingent is undergoing RT-PCR tests today to ascertain any further outbreak in the squad.#SLvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) July 27, 2021

India are currently leading the three-match series after registering an emphatic 38-run win in the opening game on Sunday (July 25). Krunal took 1 for 16 in his two overs in the first encounter.

The revised schedule is as below: