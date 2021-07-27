Krunal Pandya tests positive for COVID-19; second Sri Lanka-India T20I postponed to July 28

  • Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19.

  • Eight Indian players are now in isolation.

Krunal Pandya tests positive for COVID-19; second Sri Lanka-India T20I postponed to July 28
Krunal Pandya (Pic Source: Twitter)
Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the second T20I between the hosts Sri Lanka and India, scheduled for Tuesday (July 27), to be postponed by a day.

“The second T20I between Sri Lanka and India originally scheduled to be played on July 27 has been pushed forward by a day and will now take place on Wednesday, July 28,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a media statement.

“Following the Rapid Antigen Tests conducted ahead of the match on Tuesday morning, Krunal Pandya was found to be positive. The Medical Teams have identified eight members as close contacts,” the release added.

According to media reports, Krunal has a sore throat but no signs of fever. He also has a slight body-ache.

Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Devdutt Padikkal and Krishnappa Gowtham are among the eight players who came in close contact with Krunal during the second T20I in Colombo. They all have been sent for isolation, irrespective of the testing.

India are currently leading the three-match series after registering an emphatic 38-run win in the opening game on Sunday (July 25). Krunal took 1 for 16 in his two overs in the first encounter.

The revised schedule is as below:

  • July 28: 2nd T20I, Sri Lanka vs India – R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
  • July 29: 3rd T20I, Sri Lanka vs India – R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

