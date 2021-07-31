Rahul Dravid reacts when asked to name two India spinners for the T20 World Cup 2021

Posted On
  • Rahul Dravid responded when quizzed to pick two India spinners for the T20 World Cup 2021.

  • Dravid coached Team India in the recently concluded white-ball tour of Sri Lanka.

Rahul Dravid on Team India spinners for T20 World Cup 2021 (Image Source: Twitter)
Former India cricketer Rahul Dravid, who recently coached the Indian team during Sri Lanka’s tour, has answered the interesting query regarding the spin combination for Team India in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Dravid was asked to name two spinners who, according to him, should be a part of the Indian squad for the global showpiece event. Notably, Indian spinners were displayed spectacular bowling during the white-ball fixtures against Sri Lanka. Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Rahul Chahar, and Varun Chakravarthy all got the opportunities in the ODI and T20I series to showcase their skills.

Both Chahal and Chahar proved their mettle and impressed everyone with their abilities. Chahal finished the ODI leg as the leading wicket-taker. He picked up five wickets in 2 matches at an average of 20.40. While in the T20Is, the leggie only played one game and claimed a wicket as well.

On the other hand, Chahar bagged three wickets in one ODI game and four scalps in two T20Is. He was the third-highest wicket-taker in the T20I series after Wanindu Hasaranga (7) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (5).

Similarly, Kuldeep picked up two wickets in the ODI leg and as many in the T20I series. When it comes to Varun, he played all three games in the shortest format, earning two scalps.

Since the T20 World Cup is set to take place in Oman and United Arab Emirates (UAE), the spinners are expected to play a crucial role. And that’s the reason why Dravid was asked to name two Indian spinners who should play the mega event. However, the Karnataka stalwart refused to name anyone.

Dravid opined that he would not name people publicly, mentioning that all the spinners performed really well in the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka.

“I am not going to do that. I am the coach of this team. I am not going to name people publicly. All I would want to say is that all of them performed really well. We are lucky to have that kind of depth and quality in our team. And, two or three, or how many ever the selectors pick, will be great and will be able to do the job. It is up to the selectors to decide who they want and what they are looking at,” said Dravid during a presser.

