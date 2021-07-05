Shahid Afridi reveals his list of fascinating players; picks only one Indian

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi is known for his entertaining brand of cricket. In a glorious career that spanned more than two decades, Afridi never missed out from displaying his match-winning abilities and helped his team in winning several games.

Afridi finished his career as Pakistan’s ninth-highest run-getter in international cricket. He appeared in as many as 518 matches and scored 11,148 runs for his nation. Even after his retirement, the 44-year-old is still second on the list of most six hitters club. Afridi managed to hit 476 maximums.

Spending over 20 years in the international arena, Afridi has seen many players from different teams who did a great job for their respective sides. But who are those players that fascinate Afridi? Well, in interaction with Khelo Aazadi Se show on BSports Pakistan YouTube channel, Afridi revealed the list of cricketers he cherished watching play.

The veteran all-rounder heaped praise on Inzamam-Ul-Haq and Saeed Anwar, along with a few other names. Afridi said he wanted to sit and just watch the likes of Anwar and Inzamam. He also picked Glenn McGrath and Brain Lara as players from other teams.

“If we talk about my initial years, Inzamam Ul Haq and Saeed Anwar used to fascinate me. To follow their game, the heard wanted to sit in front of the TV and watch them. I fulfilled my dream when I started playing with them. If you talk about players from other countries, there was Brian Lara and Glenn McGrath,” said Afridi.

When it comes to the current breed of cricketers, Afridi went for players like Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman. He also named South Africa’s AB de Villiers ; his sole Indian pick was in the form of Virat Kohli.

“When it comes to the current generation, I would say AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, Babar Azam… he is outstanding. Fakhar Zaman when in form. He is one player who, if it gives a start, Pakistan have won matches one-sided. But for that, his consistency is important,” added Afridi.