Shakib Al Hasan gritty knock guides Bangladesh to series-clinching win over Zimbabwe

Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe in the second One-Day International (ODI) at Harare Sports Club to clinch the series. Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan shined with the bat and guided his side over the line during their chase of 241 runs.

Despite the constant fall of wickets from the other end, Shakib kept scoring runs to release the pressure. The left-hander played an unbeaten 96-run knock to help his side record a memorable victory. He smashed eight boundaries during his match-winning performance. Eventually, Bangladesh chased down the target with three wickets in hand.

For the hosts, Luke Jongwe picked up a couple of wickets for 46 runs in 8 overs. Blessing Muzarabani was the least expensive bowler for Zimbabwe. He gave away only 31 runs in 9.1 overs and picked up a wicket.

Earlier, Zimbabwe posted 240/9 in their allotted 50 overs, thanks to Wesley Madhevere and captain Brendan Taylor. The Zimbabwean skipper made 46 runs off 57 balls with the help of 6 fours and a six.

On the other hand, Madhevere scored the top-most 56 runs from 63 deliveries, including six boundaries. Sikandar Raza also made a valuable contribution of 30 runs down the order to take his team to a competitive total.

For the visiting side, Shoriful Islam was the pick of the bowlers. He claimed 4 wickets for 46 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Bangladesh win with Shakib hitting 96*. Zimbabwe made it hard for them. Good ODI. 👏 — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) July 18, 2021

Bangladesh win by three wickets 🎉 A stunning 96* from Shakib Al Hasan helps them get an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series! 📺 Watch #ZIMvBAN LIVE and FREE on https://t.co/CPDKNx77KV in select regions!

🗒️ https://t.co/66rj2R0zE5 pic.twitter.com/GbYNIknamS — ICC (@ICC) July 18, 2021

Shakib Al Hasan is the hero for Bangladesh – 96* from 109 balls including 8 fours as Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 3 wickets and take 2-0 lead in the ODI series. #ZIMvBAN pic.twitter.com/OA2gwDHtze — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 18, 2021

Shakib AL Hasan has played a Gem of an innings of 96* after Bangladesh were 145-6 chasing 241 Bangladesh win by 4 wickets and win the series 2-0 with a game to go, 10 more Points for them in World Cup Super League #ZIMvBAN pic.twitter.com/uVX1lhY0OX — Abhijeet ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) July 18, 2021

Zimbabwe has shown lot's of spirit. but unlucky it was shakib al hasan masterclass which took us home. Muzurabani is a star.#ZIMvBAN — Samiul Alam Sami (@SsSamiulSami73) July 18, 2021

Well played Shakib al Hasan. Hold on to it till the end and finished the game. Really was Zimbabwe's game but Ban managed to sneak through.#ZIMvBAN — Kaustubh Mokal (@KaustubhMokal3) July 18, 2021

