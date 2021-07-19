Shakib Al Hasan gritty knock guides Bangladesh to series-clinching win over Zimbabwe

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe in the second ODI on Sunday.

  • Shakib Al Hasan played an unbeaten 96-run knock.

Shakib Al Hasan gritty knock guides Bangladesh to series-clinching win over Zimbabwe
Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe in the second ODI (Image Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe in the second One-Day International (ODI) at Harare Sports Club to clinch the series. Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan shined with the bat and guided his side over the line during their chase of 241 runs.

Despite the constant fall of wickets from the other end, Shakib kept scoring runs to release the pressure. The left-hander played an unbeaten 96-run knock to help his side record a memorable victory. He smashed eight boundaries during his match-winning performance. Eventually, Bangladesh chased down the target with three wickets in hand.

For the hosts, Luke Jongwe picked up a couple of wickets for 46 runs in 8 overs. Blessing Muzarabani was the least expensive bowler for Zimbabwe. He gave away only 31 runs in 9.1 overs and picked up a wicket.

Earlier, Zimbabwe posted 240/9 in their allotted 50 overs, thanks to Wesley Madhevere and captain Brendan Taylor. The Zimbabwean skipper made 46 runs off 57 balls with the help of 6 fours and a six.

On the other hand, Madhevere scored the top-most 56 runs from 63 deliveries, including six boundaries. Sikandar Raza also made a valuable contribution of 30 runs down the order to take his team to a competitive total.

For the visiting side, Shoriful Islam was the pick of the bowlers. He claimed 4 wickets for 46 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

TAGS: , , , ,

CATEGORY: Shakib al Hasan, Twitter Reactions

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement