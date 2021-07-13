Shoaib Akhtar lambastes Babar Azam’s Pakistan for losing the ODI series to England

Several former cricketers and legends of Pakistan cricket are disappointed with the current Pakistan team and their recent performance against England. The Babar Azam-led side faced back-to-back defeats from England’s second-string team and lost the three-match series with one game still to go.

After losing the opening game, many experts and fans believed that the Pakistan side would definitely make a comeback in the series. However, that didn’t happen as the visitors lost the second match by 52 runs at the iconic Lords Cricket Ground in London.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar looked extremely upset when he reacted to Pakistan’s series loss on his YouTube channel. He termed the performance of Pakistan as ‘very average’ and criticized the batting unit as well as the team management and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“Although it was just run-a-ball and what was there in that bowling for you to have so much difficulty. The ball nibbles around a little; that itself is a lot for you. A very, very average performance,” said Akhtar.

The ‘Rawalpindi Express’ went on to predict that Pakistan would get whitewashed and lose this series 3-0. He said the batting has always let down Pakistan, and the trend has been continued.

“It has not yet happened. It is going to be 3-0. Pakistan worked hard to make sure they give an average performance. The Pakistan batting has always let us down, and the same trend continues now also,” he added.

The 45-year-old asserted that Pakistan is only a T20 side, and they play with the same approach in the ODIs as well.

“What was there on the wicket? First, tell me that. Pakistan is only a T20 team. They play like T20 and get out like that. They lost five wickets in twenty overs. In T20s also, they score 150-175 and the same in ODIs,” Akhtar added further.