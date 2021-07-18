Shoaib Akhtar reveals his all-time ODI XI; no place for Virat Kohli

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar was quite popular for his electrifying pace and incredible ability to bowl consistently above 150 kmph. Apart from his superb bowling, Akhtar is also a well-known name for voicing his opinions on several topics related to the game and its players.

Recently, Akhtar shared his all-time ODI XI, featuring some legendary names from the fascinating game. The special XI consists of a total of four Pakistan players and as many Indians, two Australians and one West Indies cricketer. However, some big names went missing from his list.

Starting with the openers, Akhtar picked legendary Gordon Greenidge and batting phenom Sachin Tendulkar. The Barbadian cricketer scored 5134 runs in 128 ODIs at an impressive average of 45. On the other hand, Tendulkar ended his ODI career as the highest run-scorer of all time. The Mumbaikar made 18,426 runs in 463 matches.

When it comes to middle-order, Akhtar went with the likes of Inzamam-ul-Haq, Saeed Anwar, and MS Dhoni. However, surprisingly the ‘Rawalpindi Express’ didn’t pick current Indian skipper Virat Kohli in his XI. Kohli is the highest run-getter in ODIs amongst active cricketers. Kohli has 12,169 runs to his name in the 50-over format in 254 matches.

Akhtar then selected the lower order by naming veteran Aussie wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist and one of India’s finest all-rounders Yuvraj Singh. Gilchrist scored 9619 runs in 287 ODIs while Yuvraj made 8701 runs in 304 games.

Among the bowlers, Akhtar went with the famous Pakistan bowling duo of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis. Akram played 356 ODIs and bagged 502 wickets, while Waqar picked up 416 scalps in 262 games.

Akhtar further picked Indian legend Kapil Dev and Australian maestro Shane Warne to complete his final XI. He named Warne as captain of his all-time ODI team. The Aussie star bagged 293 scalps in 194 ODIs.

Here is Shoaib Akhtar’s all-time ODI XI:

Gordon Greenidge, Sachin Tendulkar, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Saeed Anwar, MS Dhoni, Adam Gilchrist, Yuvraj Singh, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Kapil Dev, Shane Warne (c).