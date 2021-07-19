Shreyas Iyer reacts after being ruled out of Royal London Cup

India batsman Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the upcoming Royal London Cup in England as he continues to recover from his shoulder injury. Earlier this year, Lancashire had signed Iyer as an overseas player for the 50-over tournament.

Iyer was supposed to reach Manchester on July 15 and participate in the group stage of Royal London Cup 2021, but due to the shoulder injury which he sustained during the home series against England has ruled him out.

“I am gutted to not be able to play for Lancashire this summer, a Club that has such history and ambition. I hope to play at Emirates Old Trafford for Lancashire at some point in the future,” Iyer said on Monday.

Iyer, however, confirmed that he would play in the remaining games of IPL 2021 in UAE, adding his franchise Delhi Capitals (DC) will decide about the captaincy. Iyer was forced to skip the initial phase of IPL 2021 in India before it got postponed in May due to rising COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble.

“My shoulder… yes, I think the healing process is done. Now it’s the last stage of achieving strength and range. So that’s going to take about a month and the training is obviously going on. Other than that, I feel, I will be there in the IPL,” Iyer told The Grade Cricketer’s YouTube channel.

“I don’t know about the captaincy, it’s in the hands of the owners. But the team has already been doing well and we are on top and that’s what really matters to me. My main aim and goal to lift the trophy which Delhi has never done before.”

Iyer underwent successful surgery of his shoulder in April. It was reported then that he still requires at least three months to return to competitive cricket. As a result, Iyer was ruled out of the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka.