SLC imposes one-year ban on Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis & Niroshan Dickwella; Stuart Broad reacts

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has handed a one-year ban to the trio of Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwell for breaching the bio-bubble during their last month’s tour of England. The board has also imposed a fine of 10 million Sri Lankan rupees on each of them.

In addition to this, these three players have also been suspended from domestic cricket for six months.

Gunathilaka, Mendis and Dickwella were seen smoking and roaming around the streets of Durham ahead of the ODI series against England in June.

“The Executive Committee of SLC, at its meeting held today, has given due consideration to the recommendations of the panel of inquiry, and in further consideration of the impact to the individual players, and their contribution to the national team, have decided unanimously to impose the following measures on the said three players.

“A fine of Sri Lanka rupees 10 million for each player. A one-year ban from all forms of international cricket and a six months ban from domestic cricket.

“Upon completion of the said one year ban, each player will be subjected to a further ban of one year from playing international cricket which will be suspended for a period of two years. Mandatory counselling under a doctor recommended by the board,” an SLC release said on Friday.

Reacting to the news, England pacer Stuart Broad on his Instagram wrote: “Year Ban for that?”

On the work front, Broad would be seen playing a five-match Test series against India starting August 4 at Trent Bridge.