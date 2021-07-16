Sourav Ganguly defends Rishabh Pant after the latter faces heat for being tested positive of COVID-19

The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has come out in defence of Team India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who has been tested positive for the Delta Variant of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom (UK).

Pant was brutally trolled on social media a day after the news of him being infected with the coronavirus was shared by BCCI on their Twitter handle.

The BCCI also confirmed that Pant did not travel to Durham with the rest of the team for the warm-up match against County Championship XI and will remain in self-isolation before regaining full fitness.

Speaking about the same, Ganguly said that it is “impossible to wear a mask all the time” while expressing hopes that Pant will recover soon.

“We have seen Euro Championship and Wimbledon in England. Rules have changed. They were on leave and it’s physically impossible to wear a mask all the time,” Ganguly was quoted as saying to News18.

“No worries. They will be fine,” the 49-year-old said when asked if he is worried about the Indian team after Pant tested positive for COVID-19,” he added.

Pant was spotted without a mask at the Wembley Stadium during the Euro Championship round of 16 matches – England versus Germany – last month.

Good experience watching ⚽️. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/LvOYex5svE — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) June 30, 2021

Notably, BCCI gave the Indian cricket team a break after the 2020 World Test Championship final against New Zealand, which they lost on the reserve day. However, the board had asked their players to “avoid crowded places”, especially going to the Wimbledon and Euro Championship. But all the warnings went in vain as Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah were spotted in the Tennis court and football stadium in London, respectively.