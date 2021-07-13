Sri Lanka Cricket releases the list of match officials for India series

India is set to take on Sri Lanka in the upcoming limited-overs series featuring three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and as many T20 Internationals (T20Is).

The series was originally scheduled to begin from July 13, but due to COVID-19 complications, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) revised the schedule, and now the ODI leg will begin on July 18, while the T20I series shall start on July 25.

All six games will take place at the iconic R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Meanwhile, ahead of the white-ball series, the SLC has also announced the list of match officials. The ICC elite panel umpire Kumar Dharmasena has been named amongst the five umpires who are supposed to officiate during the limited-overs matches.

Ranjan Madugalle has been chosen as the match referee for both ODIs and T20Is. Few other ICC international panel umpires, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Prageeth Rambukwella, Raveendra Wimalasiri, Lyndon Hannibal, have been on the list for the upcoming series.

“The above officials have been appointed to officiate during the ODI, and T20I series of the India Tour of Sri Lanka 2021,” Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a statement.

Shikhar Dhawan will lead Team India while Bhuvneshwar Kumar would be his deputy. On the other hand, Dasun Shanaka will captain Sri Lanka in the series. He has replaced Kusal Perera for India series.

After the schedule was changed, Ashley De Silva, CEO of SLC, appreciated the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and expressed his gratitude for the cooperation.

“We are grateful for the BCCI for understanding the situation and agreeing to cooperate with us at this moment of time, as it has done on numerous occasions, during our long-standing relationship,” De Silva had said as quoted by SLC official website.