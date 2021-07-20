Sri Lanka vs India 2021, 2nd ODI: Preview – Pitch Report, Playing Combination & Match Prediction

Sri Lanka and India will take on each other in the second ODI of the three-match series at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday.

After registering a thumping win in the first ODI on Sunday (July 18), the Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India will look to seal the series, whereas the hosts Sri Lanka are missing their top stars due to suspension and injuries. Dasun Shanaka & Co. will once again have a big task to stop the dangerous Indian batting unit from scoring runs at will.

Pitch Report

The pitch is dry and provided plenty of help to the spinners during Sunday’s game and it looks likely that the two teams will find help and assistance from the surface in the second ODI as well.

Form guide

Sri Lanka: LLLWL

India: WWLWW

(last five completed matches, most recent first)

Probable XI

India: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Bhauka Rajapaksa, Dhanajaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan

Match Prediction

Case 1:

Sri Lanka win the toss and bowl first

India Powerplay score: 60-70

India Total: 310-325

Case 2:

India win the toss and bowl first

Sri lanka Powerplay score: 40-50

Sri Lanka Total: 265-280

India to win the contest.