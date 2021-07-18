Twitter reactions: Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan shine as India thrash Sri Lanka in 1st ODI

  • India defeated Sri Lanka in the first ODI on Sunday.

  • Shikhar Dhawan played an unbeaten knock of 86 runs in the game.

India beat Sri Lanka in first ODI (Image Source: Twitter)
Team India thrashed Sri Lanka in the first One-Day International (ODI) of the ongoing three-match series by seven wickets at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

Chasing a paltry target of 263, the visitors won the match in 36.4 overs with seven wickets in hand. Captain Shikhar Dhawan led from the front, playing an unbeaten knock of 86 runs to get his side over the finish line. Dhawan took his time and made sure he stays alive at his end. He scored 86 off 95 balls, with the help of 6 fours and a six.

Apart from the skipper, the young duo of Prithvi Shaw and Ishan Kishan also shined with the willow. Shaw gave India a flying start by scoring a quickfire 43 from 24 deliveries, laced with nine boundaries.

On the other hand, Ishan completely dominated the proceedings and smashed a tremendous half-century on his ODI debut. The explosive left-handed batsman made 59 from 42 balls, including eight fours and two maximums.

Earlier, the hosts posted 262/9 in their allotted 50 overs, thanks to Chamika Karunaratne, who scored an unbeaten 43 off 35 to push his team’s total beyond the 250-run mark. Captain Dasun Shanaka and Charith Asalanka also chipped in with crucial runs down the order. While Shanaka made 39 from 50 deliveries, Asalanka smashed 38 off 65 balls.

For the touring party, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Deepak Chahar bagged a couple of wickets each, whereas Pandya brothers (Hardik and Krunal) shared one wicket apiece.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

