Sri Lanka vs India 2021, 3rd T20I: Preview – Pitch Report, Playing Combination & Match Prediction

  • Sri Lanka and India will lock horns in the T20I series decider at Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium on Thursday.

  • Three-match series is currently poised at 1-1.

Sri Lanka and India captains (Pic Source: Twitter)
Sri Lanka will take on India in the third and final T20I of the three-match T20I series at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday, July 29.

With Navdeep Saini suffering an injury towards the death overs of the match, India might have to pick one of their net bowlers for the series decider, with the other nine squad members unavailable for selection due to mandatory isolation.

With the series now levelled at 1-1 and India likely to be a batter short once more, the final T20I could make for a very thrilling encounter.

Pitch report

The surface at the R Premadasa Stadium has gradually slowed down, so winning the toss and batting first would be ideal. However, chasing cannot be a wrong choice either.

Probable XI of both teams

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, and Akila Dananjaya.

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (wk), Nitish Rana, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini/Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakaria, Varun Chakravarthy

Match Prediction

Case 1:

  • Sri Lanka win the toss and bat first
  • Powerplay score: 40-45
  • Total: 145-160

Case 2:

  • India win the toss and bat first
  • Powerplay score: 35-40
  • Total: 140-155

India to win the contest.

