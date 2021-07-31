Sri Lankan pacer Isuru Udana announces retirement from international cricket

Left-arm fast bowler Isuru Udana has announced his retirement from international cricket, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) confirmed on Saturday (July 31). Udana last played a T20 international for his country against India earlier this week.

While talking about his decision, Udana said he’s stepping aside to make way for the youngsters.

“I believe the time has come for me to make way for the next generation of players,” Udana said in a statement.

“It is with immense pride and passion, and unfathomable commitment that I have represented and served my country.”

Apart from being a wily customer with the ball using his slower deliveries to good effect, the 33-year-old was also known for his run-scoring abilities lower down the order.

Overall, in his career, Udana played 56 matches for Sri Lanka, picking 45 wickets.

According to reports, the pacer will continue to feature in T20 leagues around the world.