Suniel Shetty opens up on his daughter Athiya and KL Rahul’s relationship status

Just a few days back, pictures of Indian cricketer KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty from Southampton went viral on social media. The two have been dating for quite a while now but never opened up about their relationship status in public.

Now, Athiya’s father and Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty has confirmed that his daughter is in England with Rahul as the latter is gearing up for the five-match Test series against Joe Root & Co.

Rahul and Athiya recently also signed up an eyewear brand together. Speaking about the same, Suniel said: “I think they look brilliant together. They are a good-looking couple, na? So, it totally works from a brand perspective. And I must say, they look good together, well, in the ad.”

On the professional front, Suniel was recently seen in “Mumbai Saga”. The Hindi film starring John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Agarwal, Prateik Babbar and Mahesh Manjrekar had a theatrical release on OTT Platform – Amazon Prime Video.

Rahul, meanwhile, may bat in the middle-order or as an opener in the upcoming Test series against England after Shubman Gill’s injury. Before the red-ball series, the Virat Kohli-led side will be playing a three-day warm match against County Championship XI at the Emirates Ground in Durham’s Chester-le-Street from July 20-22.