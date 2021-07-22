The Hundred (Men’s) 2021: Schedule, Match Timings and Live Streaming details

England’s brand-new cricket tournament, The Hundred (Men’s edition), is set to start on July 22. As many as eight teams will clash against each other in the exciting competition.

These eight teams are Trent Rockets, Northern Superchargers, Birmingham Phoenix, Southern Brave, Welsh Fire, Oval Invincibles, Manchester Original and London Spirit.

Many prominent English superstars like Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler and Eoin Morgan would be seen in action in the 100-ball tournament.

Here is Hundred Men’s 2021 Schedule & Match Timings:

All Times in GMT

July 22, Thursday: Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals, 05:30 PM

Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit, 05:30 PM July 24, Saturday: Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave, 01:30 PM

Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire, 05:00 PM

Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix, 05:00 PM

Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles, 05:00 PM

London Spirit vs Southern Brave, 05:00 PM

Broadcast and Live Streaming Details: