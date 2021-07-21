The Hundred Women’s 2021: Squads and players list of all eight teams

After a delay of almost 12 months, the inaugural season of The Hundred will begin on Wednesday (July 21). The tweak in rules and playing conditions will make the format and competition more exciting.

A total of eight venues will host the women’s Hundred tournament, with each team playing nine league games before the big finale on August 21.

Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma’s participation in The Hundred 2021 would make things interesting from an Indian perspective.

Here are the squads and players list of all eight teams for women’s Hundred:

Trent Rockets

Katherine Brunt, Nat Sciver, Kathryn Bryce, Abbey Freeborn, Nancy Harman, Lucy Higham, Michaela Kirk, Ellie Mitchell, Heather Graham, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Rachel Priest, Ella Claridge, Emily Windsor, Sarah Glenn, Teresa Graves.

Southern Brave

Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Smriti Mandhana, Tara Norris, Carla Rudd, Paige Scholfield, Anya Shrubsole, Stafanie Taylor, Danielle Wyatt, Lauren Bell, Sonia Odedra, Fi Morris, Sophia Dunkley, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Ella McCaughan, Charlotte Edwards

Manchester Originals

Kate Cross, Danielle Collins, Mignon du Preez, Harmanpreet Kaur, Alice Dyson, Cordelia Griffith, Hannah Jones, Lizelle Lee, Georgie Boyce, Natalie Brown, Ellie Threlkeld, Alex Hartley, Emma Lamb, Sophie Ecclestone, Laura Jackson

London Spirit

Deandra Dottin, Naomi Dattani, Deepti Sharma, Heather Knight, Amara Carr, Aylish Cranstone, Danielle Gibson, Susie Rowe, Chloe Tryon, Charlie Dean, Freya Davies, Sophie Munro, Tammy Beaumont, Grace Scrivens, Alice Monaghan

Welsh Fire

Katie George, Alex Griffiths, Georgia Hennessy, Lauren Filer, Sophie Luff, Natasha Wraith, Amy Gordon, Bryony Smith, Sarah Taylor, Piepa Cleary, Georgia Redmayne, Bethan Ellis, Lissy Macleod, Nicole Harvey, Hayley Matthews

Oval Invincibles

Fran Wilson, Georgia Adams, Tash Farrant, Megan Belt, Eva Gray, Marizanne Kapp, Rhianna Southby, Sarah Bryce, Alice Capsey, Jo Gardner, Dane van Niekerk, Mady Villiers, Shabnim Ismail, Danielle Gregory

Northern Superchargers

Hollie Armitage, Katie Levick, Jemimah Rodrigues, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Helen Fenby, Bess Heath, Beth Langston, Linsey Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Laura Kimmince, Laura Wolvaardt, Sterre Kalis, Kalea Moore

Birmingham Phoenix

Amy Jones, Shafali Verma, Ria Fackrell, Marie Kelly, Evelyn Jones, Emily Arlott, Kirstie Gordon, Phoebe Franklin, Abtaha Maqsood, Thea Brookes, Gwen Davies, Isabelle Wong, Georgia Elwiss, Erin Burns, Katie Mack.