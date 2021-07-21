The Hundred Women’s 2021: Full schedule with Dates and Match Timings

England’s all-new cricket competition, The Hundred (women’s edition), is set to begin on July 21. A total of eight teams will participate in this exciting tournament. Fans will get to see some new rules in the 100-ball league, like the removal of the term ‘over’ and some amendments in the DRS concept.

Indian women cricketers such as Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues will be seen in action in The Hundred.

As many as eight venues will host the women’s competition, with each team playing nine league games before the tournament goes to the business end. The final of Hundred will take place at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on August 21.

Here is Hundred Women’s 2021 full Schedule & match timings:

All Times in GMT