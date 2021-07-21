The Hundred Women’s 2021: Full schedule with Dates and Match Timings

England’s all-new cricket competition, The Hundred (women’s edition), is set to begin on July 21. A total of eight teams will participate in this exciting tournament. Fans will get to see some new rules in the 100-ball league, like the removal of the term ‘over’ and some amendments in the DRS concept.
Indian women cricketers such as Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues will be seen in action in The Hundred.
As many as eight venues will host the women’s competition, with each team playing nine league games before the tournament goes to the business end. The final of Hundred will take place at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on August 21.
Here is Hundred Women’s 2021 full Schedule & match timings:
All Times in GMT
- July 21, Wednesday: Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals, 05:30 PM
- July 23, Friday: Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit, 2:00 PM
- July 24, Saturday: Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave, 10:00 AM
Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire, 01:30 PM
- July 25, Sunday: London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles, 10:00 AM
Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix, 01:30 PM
- July 26, Monday: Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers, 02:00 PM
- July 27, Tuesday: Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave, 02:00 PM
- July 28, Wednesday: Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers, 02:00 PM
- July 29, Thursday: London Spirit vs Trent Rockets, 02:00 PM
- July 30, Friday: Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix, 02:00 PM
- July 31, Saturday: Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals, 10:00 AM
Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles, 01:30 PM
- August 1, Sunday: Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets, 10:00 AM
London Spirit vs Southern Brave, 01:30 PM
- August 2, Monday: Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire, 02:00 PM
- August 3, Tuesday: London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers, 02:00 PM
- August 4, Wednesday: Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles, 02:30 PM
- August 5, Thursday: Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave, 02:30 PM
- August 6, Friday: Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets, 02:30 PM
- August 7, Saturday: Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers, 02:30 PM
- August 8, Sunday: Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets, 02:30 PM
- August 9, Monday: Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire, 02:00 PM
- August 10, Tuesday: Manchester Originals vs London Spirit, 02:00 PM
- August 11, Wednesday: Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire, 02:00 PM
- August 12, Thursday: Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals, 02:30 PM
- August 13, Friday: Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix, 02:30 PM
- August 14, Saturday: Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit, 02:30 PM
- August 15, Sunday: Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals, 02:30 PM
- August 16, Monday: Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles, 02:30 PM
- August 17, Tuesday: Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix, 02:00 PM
- August 18, Wednesday: Welsh Fire vs London Spirit, 02:00 PM
- August 20, Friday: Eliminator, 02:00 PM
- August 21, Saturday: Final, 02:00 PM