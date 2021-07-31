Top 5 batsmen with most runs in England-India Test series

The Test series between England and India is ready to get underway from Wednesday (August 4) at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Both the teams will play as many as five matches in the upcoming series.

The iconic Lords Cricket Ground in London will host the second match, while the third game will be played at Headingley Stadium in Leeds. Similarly, the final two fixtures will take place at Kennington Oval in London and Old Trafford in Manchester.

Fans would be expecting a cracker of series and some high-quality batting display from both sides. The history also suggests that England and India have always engaged in top of the line matches with some sensational performances by the batters.

From Sachin Tendulkar to Alastair Cook, both the countries have produced top-class batsmen who have entertained the admirers of the game with their astounding performances. On that note, today let’s have a look at the top five run-scorers in England-India Tests:

5.) Gundappa Viswanath – 1880 runs

Legendary Indian batter Gundappa Rangnath Viswanath was the crisis man for his team. He was known for his brilliant strokeplay and incredible ability to adept against pace and spin equally. His string wrist work, classic late-cut shots and footwork against the spinners made him one of the greatest Indian batters of all time.

Vishwanath played as many as 91 Test matches for India, in which he scored 6080 runs at an average of 41.93. The Mysore-lad smashed 14 hundreds and 35 half-centuries, with 222 being his best score. Against England, the right-handed batsman made 1880 runs in 30 matches, including 4 tons and 12 fifties.

4.) Rahul Dravid – 1950 runs

Known as the ‘Wall of Indian Cricket’, Rahul Dravid was a highly skilled batsman. Dravid took India to newer heights, especially in the challenging conditions overseas. He belongs to that elite list of cricketers who scored more than 13,000 runs in the longest format.

The Karnataka stalwart played 163 Tests, scoring 13,625 runs with 36 hundreds and 63 half-centuries, including five double tons. Dravid has enjoyed an ample amount of success against England. The former India skipper appeared in 21 matches against England, where he managed to score 1950 runs, including seven centuries and eight fifties.

3.) Alastair Cook – 2431 runs

The only Englishman in this elite list is none other than the ex-England skipper and opening batsman Alastair Cook. The left-handed batter was arguably one of the finest Test players ever produced by English cricket. Under his leadership, England reached several new heights.

Cook played 161 Test matches, in which he managed to accumulate 12,472 runs at an average of 45.35. The Gloucester cricketer smashed 33 centuries and 57 half-tons, with 294 being his best score.

Cook’s tremendous record against India can be understood with the simple fact that both his maiden Test ton and last century came versus India. The quality opening batter played 30 matches against India and scored 2341 runs with the help of seven hundreds.

2.) Sunil Gavaskar – 2483 runs

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar is second on this list. Gavaskar was the first player in the history of red-ball cricket to breach the benchmark of 10,000 runs. He was widely considered as one of the greatest opening batsmen of all-time.

The Little Master appeared in 125 Test matches in his glorious career, amassing 10,122 runs, including 34 tons and 45 fifties. He averaged 51.12 in the oldest format, with unbeaten 236 as his best score. Even against England, the Mumbaikar was a dominant batter. In 38 Tests against England, Gavaskar scored 2483 runs with the help of 4 centuries and 16 half-tons.

1.) Sachin Tendulkar – 2535 runs

Indian batting phenom and the most prolific run-scorer of all-time, Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar, is the list leader. Tendulkar is an undisputed champion and arguably the most celebrated cricketer the game has ever known. A straight drive, backfoot punch, leg glance, paddle sweep, cover drive, square cut and what not, Tendulkar had every shot in his armoury.

The Mumbaikar finished his outstanding Test career as the highest run-scorer and century-maker in the history of the fascinating game. Tendulkar accumulated 15,921 runs in 200 Tests at a brilliant average of 53.78. He smashed 51 hundreds and 68 half-centuries in the red-ball format.

When it comes to his performance against England, he scored 2535 runs in 32 matches at a remarkable average of 51.73. The right-handed batsman smashed seven centuries and 13 fifties versus England, with 193 being his best score.