Twitter goes berserk as Rahul Dravid rushes from dressing room to pass Deepak Chahar a message

  • Deepak Chahar starred with the bat in India's thrilling win over Sri Lanka in second ODI.

  • In the middle of the run-chase, Rahul Dravid rushed from the dressing room to pass a message to Deepak.

India’s Deepak Chahar was an unexpected hero with the bat in the second ODI against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. Chahar was sent to bat ahead of the more accomplished Bhuvneshwar Kumar after India lost their top six wickets for just 160 runs while chasing 276. In the end, both Chahar and Bhuvi added an unbeaten 84-run partnership for the eight-wicket to script a famous win for the Men in Blue.

During the match, there were quite a few tense moments, and one of them also saw India head coach Rahul Dravid notice something that he couldn’t resist keeping to himself. Dravid rushed from the dressing room and went straight to Rahul Chahar sitting in the dugout. The 48-year-old gave the spinner a message to pass on to Deepak, who was batting brilliantly in the middle with Bhuvneshwar.

Rahul finally got time to enter the field when Deepak suffered cramps in the 47th over. Deepak’s injury wasn’t serious, but it at least gave the substitutes enough time to pass on Dravid’s message.

Fans soon got to see Deepak playing four consecutive dot balls in the next over bowled by Wanindu Hasaranga – Sri Lanka’s leading wicket taker in the match.

Chahar and Bhuvneshwar then hit three fours in the next seven balls to take India over the finish line with three wickets in hand.

