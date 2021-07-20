WATCH: Deepak Chahar outfoxes Wanindu Hasaranga with a slower delivery – SL vs IND 2021

  • Deepak Chahar's knuckle-ball sent Wanindu Hasaranga back to the pavilion.

  • Sri Lanka posted 275/9 in their stipulated 50 overs.

Wanindu Hasaranga, Deepak Chahar (Pic Source: Twitter)
The new-looking Team India contained Sri Lanka below 300 in the second ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday.

Charith Asalanka (65), Avishka Fernando (50) and Chamika Karunaratne (44 not out) made valuable contributions for the hosts as they scored 275/9 in their allotted 50 overs. For India, Yuzvendra Chahal (3/50) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/54) picked three wickets apiece while Deepak Chahar bagged two scalps for 53 runs.

In the 40th over of the Sri Lankan innings, Chahar bowled a knuckle-ball to dismiss the in-form Wanindu Hasaranga. Chahar’s wizardry completely fooled the right-handed batsman.

Hasaranga failed to read the ball delivered by Chahar and also played down the wrong line. The ball landed around the yorker length and went on to hit the base of the middle stump.

After castling Hasaranga with the perfect knuckle-ball, Chahar went into dance mode. He unleashed a funky little dance before his teammates gave him a pat on the back.

Here’s the video:

India had won the first ODI comprehensively by chasing down the 263-run target inside 37 overs with 7 wickets in hand. Shikhar Dhawan and Ishan Kishan smashed half-centuries to take the Men in Blue over the finish line.

