Twitter reactions: Clinical South Africa secure fifth T20I and series win over West Indies

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • South Africa edge West Indies to seal the five-match T20I series.

  • Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram laid the platform for victory in the series decider.

Twitter reactions: Clinical South Africa secure fifth T20I and series win over West Indies
South Africa beat West Indies in 5th T20I (Pic Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

South Africa clinched the five-match T20I series against West Indies with a 25-run victory at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Saturday.

Left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi once again shined with the ball and stalled the Windies victory charge as the hosts attempt to chase down the visitors’ total of 168/4 but were restricted to 143 for nine. It’s South Africa’s first T20I series victory since March 2019 with the Proteas adding to their Test series win in the Caribbean last month.

After opting to bat first in the fifth and final T20I, South Africa were propelled by a 128-run partnership between Quinton de Kock (60 off 42) and Aiden Markram (70 off 48 balls), a record for any wicket by the Proteas against West Indies.

Brief scores: South Africa 168-4 in 20 overs (Aiden Markram 70, Quinton de Kock 60; Fidel Edwards 2/19) beat West Indies 143-9 in 20 overs (Evin Lewis 52; Lungi Ngidi 3/32) by 25 runs.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

CATEGORY: South Africa, Twitter Reactions

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
ANIRUDH SINGH
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement