Twitter reactions: Clinical South Africa secure fifth T20I and series win over West Indies

South Africa clinched the five-match T20I series against West Indies with a 25-run victory at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Saturday.

Left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi once again shined with the ball and stalled the Windies victory charge as the hosts attempt to chase down the visitors’ total of 168/4 but were restricted to 143 for nine. It’s South Africa’s first T20I series victory since March 2019 with the Proteas adding to their Test series win in the Caribbean last month.

After opting to bat first in the fifth and final T20I, South Africa were propelled by a 128-run partnership between Quinton de Kock (60 off 42) and Aiden Markram (70 off 48 balls), a record for any wicket by the Proteas against West Indies.

Brief scores: South Africa 168-4 in 20 overs (Aiden Markram 70, Quinton de Kock 60; Fidel Edwards 2/19) beat West Indies 143-9 in 20 overs (Evin Lewis 52; Lungi Ngidi 3/32) by 25 runs.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Markram should be playing every game Test, ODI or T20I in the next three years, unless injured. Open with him and QDK in the #T20WorldCup #WIvSA — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) July 4, 2021

Congrats to @OfficialCSA Players, Coaches, Support Staff and Team Management for Winning T20I Series 3-2 against West Indies. Career Best T20I score for @AidzMarkram 70. Superb Knock @QuinnyDeKock69 60. Excellent spell @NgidiLungi 3/32.#WIvSA — JaayShaan(Shankar) (@JaayShaan) July 4, 2021

Incredible effort from SA boys… They've shown that WestIndies side despite having all the T20 superstars are not invincibles… This victory will boost their confidence a world of good.. #WIvSA — Aviral Rai (@cric_fan23) July 4, 2021

Across the five matches between West Indies and South Africa in Grenada there was only an eight-run difference between first-innings totals. 160 (Lost)

166 (won)

167 (won)

167 (won)

168 (won)#WIvSA — Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) July 4, 2021

Woke up to a series win by a "finished team" against one of the most destructive t20 batting line ups. I repeat, NEVER write off anyone in Sport. Always believed anyone can defeated on a given day#WIvSA — Prithvi (@Puneite_) July 4, 2021

141* in first Test

96 in second Test

37(24) in first T20

72(51) in third T20

60(43) in fourth T20

60(42) in fifth T20 What a tour for De Kock, unbelievable run in both formats, carrying the batting unit of South Africa. A top class effort from QDK. #WIvSA pic.twitter.com/L3Y3BTrKgC — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 3, 2021

South Africa win a bilateral T20I series decider for the first time in nearly nine years. They lost each of their last eight bilateral T20I series deciders, after winning two such games against New Zealand in 2012. #WIvSA — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) July 3, 2021

Markram and de Kock together at the crease really excites me. And now, SA for the win.. by 20 runs. Best seamers in the world with a very underrated spin attack. — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) July 3, 2021

⛔️ RESULT | #PROTEAS WIN BY 25 RUNS Lungi Ngidi (3/32) was the pick of the bowlers, complimented by a solid fielding display, to see the #Proteas claim the T20I series after defending 168#WIvSA #ThatsOurGame pic.twitter.com/nmTsTOfmSS — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) July 3, 2021