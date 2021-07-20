Twitter reactions: Deepak Chahar heroics help India register a thrilling win over Sri Lanka in 2nd ODI

  • India defeated Sri Lanka in the second ODI on Tuesday.

  • Deepak Chahar was named 'Player of the Match' for his all-round performance.

India beat Sri Lanka in 2nd ODI (Image Source: Twitter)
Deepak Chahar shined with the bat in the second One-Day International (ODI) to assist India in pulling off a stunning win over Sri Lanka to take a 2-0 lead in the ongoing three-match series on Tuesday.

Chahar lit up the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo with an unbeaten 69 runs knock to help the visitors gun down the 276-run target in a thriller. He was well supported by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who scored an unbeaten 19 as the duo put together a match-winning partnership of 84 runs for the eighth wicket.

Suryakumar Yadav and Krunal Pandya also played valuable knocks in the middle. While Surya scored 53 from 44 balls, Krunal made 35 off 54 deliveries.

For the hosts, Wanindu Hasaranga was the pick of the bowler. He bagged three wickets for just 37 runs in his quota of 10 overs.

Earlier, Charith Asalanka and Avishka Fernando impressed with the willow to take Sri Lanka go beyond the mark of 270. Fernando gave his side a solid start by forming a crucial 77-run stand with Minod Bhanuka (36) for the opening wicket. Fernando reached his half-century before Bhuvneshwar sent him back for exact 50 runs.

Asalanka held the middle-order and kept on scoring runs to make sure the pressure remains on the opponents. The 24-year-old smashed a much-needed fifty and was outdone by Bhuvneshwar for a well-made 65 runs off 68 balls.

Chamika Karunaratne made a valuable contribution in the later stages of the game to take the team’s total to 275/9 in 50 overs. He remained unbeaten on 44 from 33 deliveries with the help of five boundaries.

For the visitors, vice-captain Bhuvi picked up three wickets for 54 runs in his quota of 10 overs. Yuzvendra Chahal also claimed a three-wicket haul for 50 runs from 10 overs. Chahar bagged a couple for 53 runs in 8 overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
