Twitter reactions: Deepak Chahar heroics help India register a thrilling win over Sri Lanka in 2nd ODI

Deepak Chahar shined with the bat in the second One-Day International (ODI) to assist India in pulling off a stunning win over Sri Lanka to take a 2-0 lead in the ongoing three-match series on Tuesday.

Chahar lit up the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo with an unbeaten 69 runs knock to help the visitors gun down the 276-run target in a thriller. He was well supported by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who scored an unbeaten 19 as the duo put together a match-winning partnership of 84 runs for the eighth wicket.

Suryakumar Yadav and Krunal Pandya also played valuable knocks in the middle. While Surya scored 53 from 44 balls, Krunal made 35 off 54 deliveries.

For the hosts, Wanindu Hasaranga was the pick of the bowler. He bagged three wickets for just 37 runs in his quota of 10 overs.

Earlier, Charith Asalanka and Avishka Fernando impressed with the willow to take Sri Lanka go beyond the mark of 270. Fernando gave his side a solid start by forming a crucial 77-run stand with Minod Bhanuka (36) for the opening wicket. Fernando reached his half-century before Bhuvneshwar sent him back for exact 50 runs.

Asalanka held the middle-order and kept on scoring runs to make sure the pressure remains on the opponents. The 24-year-old smashed a much-needed fifty and was outdone by Bhuvneshwar for a well-made 65 runs off 68 balls.

Chamika Karunaratne made a valuable contribution in the later stages of the game to take the team’s total to 275/9 in 50 overs. He remained unbeaten on 44 from 33 deliveries with the help of five boundaries.

For the visitors, vice-captain Bhuvi picked up three wickets for 54 runs in his quota of 10 overs. Yuzvendra Chahal also claimed a three-wicket haul for 50 runs from 10 overs. Chahar bagged a couple for 53 runs in 8 overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Great win by the boys. From a tough situation to pull it off was an amazing effort. Great to watch. Well done DC and Surya. Tremendous knocks under pressure. 🇮🇳 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 20, 2021

At 193/7, few would have given India a chance, but Deepak Chahar and Bhuvi have pulled off a remarkable win.

Good contributions from SuryaKumar Yadav and Krunal and a win to cherish. #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/UKHrKOKnLV — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 20, 2021

India B-Eat Sri Lanka 2-0. #SLvIND — Wear a Mask. Stay Safe, India (@cricketaakash) July 20, 2021

Congratulations boys 👏 Solid fight out there. Grit and determination 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/lYhJ9koiOP — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) July 20, 2021

Wow ! Even some of our bench strength is good enough to beat an international side !! What a win lads 👏🏽🇮🇳 @deepak_chahar9 you can bat 👊🏽 @surya_14kumar got a find a place for this talent in top 11 !congratulations skipper @SDhawan25 #rahuldravid and the whole team #INDvSL — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 20, 2021

It's never too late to win a match! Knowing the talent we possess, not for a second I felt the game was out of our hands.

This is the brand of cricket #TeamIndia plays… Well played boys! ❤️#INDvSL — DK (@DineshKarthik) July 20, 2021

Have seen Deepak Chahar do it for Rajasthan before , glad to see him do this at the international stage too. Bowler who can bat like this is worth his weight in gold . #SLvsIND — Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) July 20, 2021

Deepak Chahar! What a bloody innings! India wins the series winning the first two of three ODIs. That chase was something else! Wow. Congratulations! #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/Dquifz4RTQ — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) July 20, 2021

Spare a thought for @daniel86cricket ! What random stat is he going to come up today. Commiserations, brother. SL did punch above their weight today and had India in trouble. But the better team won #SLvIND — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) July 20, 2021

Haara hua match jeetne waale ko B- for Baazigar kehte hain. What a fabulous win. Outstanding from Deepak Chahar #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/htGS6dOnxc — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) July 20, 2021

#TeamIndia beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets & take 2-0 lead in the three match series. #SLvsIND pic.twitter.com/16TnOMUvpi — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 20, 2021

India win and gain an unassailable 2-0 series lead 💪 Deepak Chahar's heroics with the bat seal a three-wicket victory for the visitors!#SLvIND | https://t.co/mazzKoaauY pic.twitter.com/Q7fQA1Dqch — ICC (@ICC) July 20, 2021

Most runs scored by India in successful ODI chases after losing 5 wickets 180 vs Eng, Lord's, 2002

164 vs Zim, Harare, 2005

161 vs SL, Colombo, Today #SLvsIND — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) July 20, 2021

India win the ODI series 2-0. Deepak Chahar, who has done well with the bat for Rajasthan in past, shows his prowess with the willow for India 👏 Indian team's bench continues to blossom as Men in Blue seal ninth consecutive ODI bilateral series win. #SLvIND — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) July 20, 2021

Opening bowlers finishing off a chase for India in Men's ODIs: Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath vs NZ, 2003

Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs SL, Today#SLvIND — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) July 20, 2021

A roaring win in the Lankan den! 🦁 India win the series with a game to go! Just WOW! 🇮🇳🤩#SLvIND #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings pic.twitter.com/9CDexZAoU4 — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) July 20, 2021

India have beaten SL in SL for the 10th consecutive ODI. Also as @MazherArshad pointed out India's 93rd win over SL in ODIs is the most number of wins by a team against any opponent. INDIA have not lost v SL in SL since July 2012 #SLvIND — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) July 20, 2021

Not the result we wanted, but a hard-fought contest! Chahar and Bhuvneshwar put on an unbeaten 84 for the eighth wicket to take India home.#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/5UBSpIBJTr — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 20, 2021

This win sums up the spirit of the #TeamIndia – whatever string you may call it. Everytime you feel it's gone, someone puts their hand up. Well done @deepak_chahar9 and for the second time with the bat in Sri Lanka @BhuviOfficial 👋🏼🙌🏼 — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) July 20, 2021

This is also why you love ODIs. They give you a chance, India have done really well to win this one. There are lessons and plenty of those, hopefully learnt and taken care of ahead. Till then, it's never over, till it's over 🙂 — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) July 20, 2021