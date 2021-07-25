Twitter Reactions: Jemimah Rodrigues single-handedly powers Northern Superchargers to victory in The Hundred

  • Jemimah Rodrigues slammed 92 unbeaten runs off 43 deliveries against Welsh Fire.

  • Rodrigues guided her team to victory after the early fall of wickets.

Jemimah Rodrigues (Pic Source: Twitter)
Northern Superchargers batter Jemimah Rodrigues smashed an unbeaten 92 off 43 against Welsh Fire in the fourth match of Women’s The Hundred on Saturday.

Chasing 132 for victory, the Superchargers were just 19 for the loss of 4 wickets before Rodrigues played the knock of her life to take the Lauren Winfield Hill-led side over the finish line at Leeds.

Rodrigues added an unbeaten 112-run stand off just 68 balls with Alice Davidson-Richards (23 not out) for the fifth wicket.

“England is my second home, and Yorkshire, I am buying a house here! I kept it simple, it was a tough time sitting out not getting runs. Never easy when you are chasing and wickets fall, and one of them was my mistake. A matter of keeping calm and sticking to my basics. I love playing at Headingley, and the crowd was phenomenal,” a thrilled Rodrigues, who hit 17 fours and one six during her scintillating knock, said at the post match presentation.

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen was impressed by her performance as he called Rodrigues his ‘favourite player’.

Here is how others reacted to the phenomenal innings from the Indian star:

