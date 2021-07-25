Twitter Reactions: Jemimah Rodrigues single-handedly powers Northern Superchargers to victory in The Hundred

Northern Superchargers batter Jemimah Rodrigues smashed an unbeaten 92 off 43 against Welsh Fire in the fourth match of Women’s The Hundred on Saturday.

Chasing 132 for victory, the Superchargers were just 19 for the loss of 4 wickets before Rodrigues played the knock of her life to take the Lauren Winfield Hill-led side over the finish line at Leeds.

Rodrigues added an unbeaten 112-run stand off just 68 balls with Alice Davidson-Richards (23 not out) for the fifth wicket.

“England is my second home, and Yorkshire, I am buying a house here! I kept it simple, it was a tough time sitting out not getting runs. Never easy when you are chasing and wickets fall, and one of them was my mistake. A matter of keeping calm and sticking to my basics. I love playing at Headingley, and the crowd was phenomenal,” a thrilled Rodrigues, who hit 17 fours and one six during her scintillating knock, said at the post match presentation.

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen was impressed by her performance as he called Rodrigues his ‘favourite player’.

Jemimah Rodrigues is now my favourite player! 💫#TheHundred — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) July 24, 2021

Here is how others reacted to the phenomenal innings from the Indian star:

First-ever fifty by an Indian in Twenty20: Yuvraj Singh, Yorkshire vs Leicestershire, 2003

The Hundred: Jemimah Rodrigues, Superchargers vs Fire, Today#TheHundred — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) July 24, 2021

Unbelievable knock from Jemimah Rodrigues for Northern Superchargers. 92 not out off 43 balls. The highest score of #TheHundred so far. Men and Women. 👏👏👏 — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) July 24, 2021

92 not out off 43 balls while chasing 131. Absolute Masterclass from Jemimah Rodrigues. So good to see you back in flow. #TheHundred pic.twitter.com/Cmj4JCeJVL — Kaushik (@_CricKaushik_) July 24, 2021

Excellent innings from Jemimah Rodrigues — 92*(43) for Northern Superchargers v Welsh Fire in #TheHundred. Superchargers needed 131 to win & Jemimah, who opened the innings, batted till the end @JemiRodrigues — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) July 24, 2021

Jemimah Rodrigues, take a bow! The Northern Superchargers were 19-4, but Rodrigues hits 92 not out to complete a remarkable run chase. #bbccricket #TheHundred pic.twitter.com/7HScyNlqUz — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 24, 2021

Asked Jemimah Rodrigues what people should expect from her in the Hundred earlier this week – don't think many would have seen 92 not out off 43 balls to lead a win from 19 for 4 coming pic.twitter.com/aAI8WqwLXR — Matt Roller (@mroller98) July 24, 2021