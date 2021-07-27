Twitter reactions: Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc propel Australia to ODI series win over West Indies

  • Australia defeated West Indies in the 3rd ODI to win the series.

  • Mitchell Starc was named 'Player of the Series' for his impressive bowling.

Australia beat West Indies in the ODI series (Image Source: Twitter)
Australia thrashed West Indies in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) to win the three-match series 2-1. Under the leadership of Alex Carey, the visitors outshined the hosts by six wickets at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Opting to bat first, West Indies got bundled out for a mere 152 in 45.1 overs, courtesy of top-class bowling by the Aussies. Bowling spearhead Mitchell Starc continued his breathtaking run in the Windies tour and picked up three wickets for just 43 runs from 9.1 overs.

Apart from Starc, Josh Hazlewood (2/18), Ashton Agar (2/31), and Adam Zampa (2/29) displayed outstanding bowling skills to demolish the home team’s batting unit completely. Only Evin Lewis could stand up tall in front of the brilliant bowling attack, hitting a crucial half-century. The opening batter made 55 off 66 balls, with the help of five fours and three sixes.

In reply, the touring party chased down the paltry target in 30.3 overs with six wickets in hand. Matthew Wade was the star in the batting with a remarkable fifty, which helped his team get over the finish line.

Wade scored unbeaten 51 runs from 52 deliveries, including five fours and two sixes. Captain Carey made 35 off 50 balls, while Mitchell Marsh contributed 29 from 21 deliveries.

Agar, who picked up two wickets, scored unbeaten 19 runs and formed a match-winning 54 runs partnership with Wade. For his all-round show, Agar was named ‘Player of the Match’. Similarly, Starc, who ended up as the highest wicket-taker (11), was named ‘Player of the Series’.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

