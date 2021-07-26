WATCH: Mitchell Starc bowls an absolute jaffa to dismiss Darren Bravo

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc bowled an absolute jaffa in the second ODI against the West Indies on Saturday (July 24).

While defending a modest total of 187 at Kensington Oval in Barbados, Starc got his side off to the perfect start.

The left-armer dismissed Evin Lewis (1 off 13) and Darren Bravo (0 off 1) in his second over of the match, reducing the Windies to 11/2. In fact, Bravo’s off-stump was sent for a walk in the park.

Here’s the video:

Adam Zampa and Ashton Turner then picked up a couple of wickets to leave the hosts reeling at 5-72.

However, the Aussies didn’t get much to celebrate as the Men in Maroon complete the chase in 38 overs with four wickets in hand and levelled the three-match series at 1-1.

A sixth-wicket stand of 93 runs between Nicholas Pooran (59 not out off 75 balls) and Jason Holder (52 off 69) proved to be the turning point of the match.

The third and final ODI of the three-match series will be played at the same venue on Monday (2:30 PM local time).