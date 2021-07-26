WATCH: Mitchell Starc bowls an absolute jaffa to dismiss Darren Bravo

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • Mitchell Starc sent Darren Bravo's off-stump for a walk in the park.

  • Starc picked up 3 wickets for 26 runs in his full quota of 10 overs.

WATCH: Mitchell Starc bowls an absolute jaffa to dismiss Darren Bravo
Darren Bravo cleaned up by Mitchell Starc (Pic Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc bowled an absolute jaffa in the second ODI against the West Indies on Saturday (July 24).

While defending a modest total of 187 at Kensington Oval in Barbados, Starc got his side off to the perfect start.

The left-armer dismissed Evin Lewis (1 off 13) and Darren Bravo (0 off 1) in his second over of the match, reducing the Windies to 11/2. In fact, Bravo’s off-stump was sent for a walk in the park.

Here’s the video:

Adam Zampa and Ashton Turner then picked up a couple of wickets to leave the hosts reeling at 5-72.

However, the Aussies didn’t get much to celebrate as the Men in Maroon complete the chase in 38 overs with four wickets in hand and levelled the three-match series at 1-1.

A sixth-wicket stand of 93 runs between Nicholas Pooran (59 not out off 75 balls) and Jason Holder (52 off 69) proved to be the turning point of the match.

The third and final ODI of the three-match series will be played at the same venue on Monday (2:30 PM local time).

TAGS: , , , , , ,

CATEGORY: Mitchell Starc, Video

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
ANIRUDH SINGH
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement