Twitter Reactions: Moeen Ali’s all-round show powers England to a series levelling win over Pakistan

England registered an emphatic win over Pakistan in the second T20I at Headingley, Leeds on Sunday and levelled the three-match series heading for the final encounter on coming Tuesday.

Moeen Ali first smashed a 16-ball 38 to help England reach a challenging 200 in 19.5 overs. The 34-year-old then claimed two wickets for 32 runs in three overs as Pakistan were restricted to 155/9 in their stipulated 20 overs.

Mohammad Rizwan top-scored for the visitors with a 29-ball 37. Rizwan with skipper Babar Azam (22) added 50 runs for the opening wicket in just 5.4 overs. But the Men in Green lost wickets at regular intervals and never looked comfortable for the chase.

For England, captain Jos Butler smashed a quickfire 59 (38) while Liam Livingstone contributed 38 (23) as they made a flying start after being put in to bat first.

Pakistan won the first T20I at Trent Bridge, Nottingham by 31 runs.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Such a poor decision by captain & the management by bowling 1st on a great batting pitch it’s beyond me just speechless 🤬🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/Iiv3xEBkTr — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) July 18, 2021

In the last game we got 200 + runs and we decide to bowl first here? I would have gone with batting first – Esp with England playing 2 spinners. We were coming in from a win full of confidence & should have played on that Strength. #PAKvENG #Headingly — Azhar Mahmood (@AzharMahmood11) July 18, 2021

Meanwhile, England at last using Moeen Ali like #CSK do! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 18, 2021

One MOre reason to celebrate the day! Moeen Ali – Player of the Match! 😍 3⃣6⃣(1⃣6⃣) & 2⃣/3⃣2⃣ 🔥#ENGvPAK #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/JlI2z8gvgD — Chennai Super Kings – Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) July 18, 2021

I think we should’ve batted first and put up a big total like the 1st t20 specially when we’re not the best chasers in the world. Some of the pacers really let us down today but nevertheless, 1 more game to go… FINAL! Lets give it all & support our boys in green 🇵🇰♥️ #ENGvPAK — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) July 18, 2021

That's the first time Moeen Ali has got two wickets in the same T20I over. #ENGvPAK — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) July 18, 2021

Jos Buttler's 10th half-century in 21 innings opening for England in T20. — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) July 18, 2021

DECIDER INCOMING 👏 Great win for the boys 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/jIAVovSA3j — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) July 18, 2021