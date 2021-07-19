Twitter Reactions: Moeen Ali’s all-round show powers England to a series levelling win over Pakistan

  • England levelled the T20I series with big win over Pakistan.

  • Moeen Ali was adjudged Player of the Match for his all-round performance.

England registered an emphatic win over Pakistan in the second T20I at Headingley, Leeds on Sunday and levelled the three-match series heading for the final encounter on coming Tuesday.

Moeen Ali first smashed a 16-ball 38 to help England reach a challenging 200 in 19.5 overs. The 34-year-old then claimed two wickets for 32 runs in three overs as Pakistan were restricted to 155/9 in their stipulated 20 overs.

Mohammad Rizwan top-scored for the visitors with a 29-ball 37. Rizwan with skipper Babar Azam (22) added 50 runs for the opening wicket in just 5.4 overs. But the Men in Green lost wickets at regular intervals and never looked comfortable for the chase.

For England, captain Jos Butler smashed a quickfire 59 (38) while Liam Livingstone contributed 38 (23) as they made a flying start after being put in to bat first.

Pakistan won the first T20I at Trent Bridge, Nottingham by 31 runs.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

