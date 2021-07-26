Twitter reactions: Soumya Sarkar’s all-round show help Bangladesh to clinch the T20I series against Zimbabwe

Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe in the third and final T20I at Harare Sports Club to clinch the three-match series 2-1. Soumya Sarkar was the star of the high-scoring encounter, excelling with both bat and ball to guide his side to a stunning victory on Sunday.

Chasing a humungous target of 194, the visitors rode on Sarkar’s phenomenal effort with the willow to record a win with four balls to spare. Sarkar scored 68 runs from 49 deliveries with the help of 10 boundaries, including a six.

The 28-year-old formed a 50 run stand with Shakib Al Hasan (25) for the second wicket and a 63-run partnership with skipper Mahmudullah (34) to make sure his side cross the finish line. Shamim Hossain remained unbeaten on 31 as Bangladesh won the contest by five wickets. For the hosts, Blessing Muzarabani (2/27) and Luke Jongwe (2/42) picked up two wickets each.

Earlier, Zimbabwe, after opting to bat first, put up a scintillating batting display to post 193/5 on the scoreboard in their allotted 20 overs. Wesley Madhevere, who was the hero in the second match, continued from where he left and displayed another batting masterclass. The 20-year-old smashed 54 runs from 36 deliveries, including six boundaries.

Madhevere was well supported by wicketkeeper batter Regis Chakabva. The Harare-born cricketer scored 48 runs at a breathtaking strike rate of 218.18. Chakabva slammed as many as 6 sixes during his quickfire knock. All-rounder Ryan Burl contributed 31 down the order to help Zimbabwe go beyond the mark of 190 runs.

Sarkar shined with the ball, taking a couple of wickets for 19 runs from three overs. All-rounder Shakib also produced a good show, conceding only 24 runs in his quota of 4 overs with a wicket as well.

