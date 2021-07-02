Umpire Moniruzzaman quits his job after Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan controversy in the T20 DPL 2021

Controversy rocked Dhaka Premier Division Twenty20 Cricket League 2021 when Mohammedan Sporting Club cricketer Shakib Al Hasan uprooted and kicked the stumps during a game against Abahani Limited.

Gazi Group captain Mahmudullah too, displayed his dissatisfaction over a decision in another contest when Moniruzzaman was the TV umpire.

After the T20 extravaganza was concluded, Moniruzzaman quit from his position and stated that the members of his ilk need to be treated well.

“Enough is enough for me and I don’t want to umpire anymore. Umpires can make mistakes but if we are treated in this manner, there is no point in doing it anymore because I am not in it just for the money,” Moniruzzaman told Cricbuzz.

Talking about the controversies, the 44-year-old recollected that he had decided to quit from his job the day Mahmudullah expressed his discontent.

“I was not involved in Shakib’s game. The way he behaved was something very hard for me to digest. In the Mahmudullah match, I was the TV umpire and watching the episode closely. It left me numb and at that point, I decided not to carry on with umpiring,” he stated.

Moniruzzaman further divulged that he wasn’t an employee of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and only used to get the match fees compared to the high salaries of the board’s employees. Hence, he got into the adjudicating position for the love of the game.

“I am not an employee of the BCB and considering the money the umpires get from the board, I cannot take this. I was doing it out of love for the game because I used to get just the match fee. I am fortunate nothing untoward happened with me so far but who knows I might be a subject of humiliation in the next game,” Moniruzzaman concluded.

Meanwhile, Abahani Limited won the T20 Dhaka Premier League 2021 when it finished top of the Super League phase of the competition.