Updated ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table after the conclusion of Sri Lanka-India ODI series

  • Sri Lanka beat India in the final ODI to attain 11th spot in ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings.

  • England are currently the table toppers with 95 points.

Updated ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table after India-Sri Lanka ODI series (Image Source: @SriLankaCricket)
On Friday, Sri Lanka defeated India in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series. It was also the Islanders second victory in the ICC Cricket World Super League.

Courtesy of their three-wicket win in the final ODI, Sri Lanka have achieved the 11th position in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table. The Dasun Shanaka-led side now has 22 points in the standings.

On the other hand, Team India, despite suffering the loss in the 3rd ODI, captured the series 2-1. It was India’s fourth defeat in the 50-overs format since the Super League got announced. They are now positioned at the fourth spot with 49 points.

The table-toppers are England with 95 points courtesy of nine victories from 15 matches. The English team is followed by Bangladesh and Australia at second and third position respectively.

Here is the updated ICC Super League points table:

  • 1England – 9 won, 5 lost – 95 points
  • 2Bangladesh – 8 won, 4 lost – 80 points
  • 3Australia – 5 won, 2 lost – 50 points
  • 4India – 5 won, 4 lost – 49 points
  • 5Pakistan – 4 won, 5 lost – 40 points
  • 6Ireland – 3 won, 8 lost – 35 points
  • 7New Zealand – 3 won, 0 lost – 30 points
  • 8Afghanistan – 3 won, 0 lost – 30 points
  • 9West Indies – 3 won, 4 lost – 30 points
  • 10South Africa – 2 won, 3 lost – 24 points
  • 11Sri Lanka – 2 won, 9 lost – 22 points
  • 12Netherlands – 2 won, 1 lost – 20 points
  • 13Zimbabwe – 1 won, 5 lost – 10 points

