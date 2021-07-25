Wasim Jaffer comes up with an epic response to England’s Barmy Army for taking a dig at Virat Kohli

Team India is preparing for their next red-ball project against England that starts from the first week of August. The five-match series is also a part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23. Ahead of the mega battle, the excitement among the fan clubs has gone up.

Recently, the English cricket fan base ‘Barmy Army’ took a dig at Indian skipper Virat Kohli concerning the ongoing Olympics 2020. The fan army shared a picture of Kohli along with former cricketer Wasim Jaffer, in which the Delhi-lad can be seen aiming at a target like a pseudo archer.

“Virat is out of the upcoming Test series as he’s in Tokyo preparing for the Archery. More to follow. #Tokyo2020,” the Barmy Army captioned its post on the micro-blogging website Twitter.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 Virat is out of the upcoming Test Series as he's in Tokyo preparing for the Archery. More to follow.#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/Lhz5C9ga4Y — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) July 24, 2021

As soon as the photo was shared on social media, it attracted huge attention from Indian fans as they spent no time hitting back at the Barmy Army. Among all the comical responses, one reply gained maximum eyeballs as it came from none other than Jaffer, who is seen in the photo.

Jaffer, as usual, displayed his amazing and unique sense of humour to troll the Barmy Army. He shared a funny meme from a popular Bollywood movie to poke fun at England’s loyal fan club account.

“Barmy Army or Bar mein Army? “ Jaffer wrote while captioning the Bollywood meme.

India and England have overall played 126 Test matches, where the English team has won 48 while the Indian side has managed to registered 29 wins. The remaining 49 games have ended in a draw.