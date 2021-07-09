Wasim Jaffer details why Rahul Dravid should not become the full-time head coach of Team India

Batting legend Rahul Dravid is currently the stand-in head coach of Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India for the Sri Lanka tour. Regular coach Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli’s Indian team is in the United Kingdom for their five-match Test series against England.

With Shastri’s contract as Team India’s chief expiring after the 2021 T20 World Cup, many cricket experts feel Dravid should take the big role. However, former India opener Wasim Jaffer feels Dravid shouldn’t take the head coach role of the main squad.

“Even more credit, I think, should go to Rahul Dravid. The way he is working as a head coach at the NCA and the way he’s guiding U19 players, India A players, fringe players and even the international players who go to NCA (National Cricket Academy) when they aren’t in the team. There can’t be a better role model or mentor than Rahul Dravid,” Jaffer said in his YouTube video.

“And now he’s going as a coach of this Indian team to Sri Lanka. So I am sure those youngsters will benefit a lot and I personally feel that he should not push himself to become the coach of an international team.

“I feel he needs to work with the U-19 and India A players at the NCA. I believe the international players who play in the Indian team are a finished product but Rahul Dravid’s mentorship and guidance is more needed at the U19 and India A level as it can help to reach the next level,” the 43-year-old felt.

In the recent past, young guns such as Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan and many other senior cricketers have credited Dravid for guiding them in tough situations and making them better prepared for the highest level.