Wasim Jaffer gives a ‘Rahul Dravid’ solution to India’s selection woes after nine players put in isolation

Team India has been performing really well in the ongoing white-ball tour against Sri Lanka. After defeating the hosts in the ODI series, the visiting side recorded another win in the T20I series opener. However, ahead of the second T20I, India suffered a major blow as all-rounder Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19. Due to this, the second game was postponed.

Moreover, eight Indian players were identified close to Pandya, who afterwards also underwent COVID-19 tests. Fortunately for the ‘Men in Blue’, no other member has contracted the novel coronavirus.

But, some media reports claimed that those eight players would not be featured in the second T20I concerning safety measures. Now, this clearly means that only nine players would be unavailable for the upcoming game, and the touring party would struggle to name a playing XI. As soon as this news broke on the internet, it quickly became the talking point, and several fans presented their opinions.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer couldn’t stop himself from reacting to the trending topic. The Mumbaikar, as usual, dropped his thoughts in his own unique way. Taking to Twitter, Jaffer shared a humourous meme stating how Indian coach Rahul Dravid would take the help of VVS Laxman in the second T20I. Jaffer posted a merged picture in three parts, which contained Krunal’s news, followed by Dravid’s famous ‘Indiranagar ka Gunda’ advertisement snap and his playing days’ image.

“A story in 3 parts. SL isn’t ready,” Jaffer captioned the post.

The second T20I, which was originally scheduled to take place on Tuesday, will now be played on Wednesday in Colombo.