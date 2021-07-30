WATCH: Dasun Shanaka takes a one-handed stunner to dismiss Nitish Rana in SL vs IND 3rd T20I

Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka grabbed a stunning catch to dismiss India’s middle-order batsman Nitish Rana in the third and final T20I of the three-match series at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Thursday night.

It all happened in the ninth over of the first innings when Rana aimed to sneak a single off the final delivery. However, he was put off by the slowness of the ball and ended up chipping it straight into the follow-through of Shanaka.

The right-arm pacer dived to his left and took a one-handed stunner to send Rana back to the dugout on 6 (15).

Here’s the video:

All-round Sri Lanka thrash India by seven wickets

Exposing India batsmen’s inability to tackle spin, Sri Lanka registered a seven-wicket victory in the series decider.

Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (4/9) recorded his career-best bowling figures in T20 internationals on his 24th birthday and helped the hosts restrict India to a paltry 81-8, which was also their lowest against Sri Lanka.

Lowest T20I totals for India:

74 vs Australia, Melbourne 2008

79 vs New Zealand, Nagpur 2016

81/8 v Sri Lanka, Colombo 2021

92 vs South Africa, Cuttack 2015

In reply, the Lankans reached the target in 14.3 overs, with Dhananjaya De Silva (23 not out) scoring bulk of the runs. Rahul Chahar was the only wicket-taker for India with 3/15 in 4 overs.