  • Dasun Shanaka took an athletic catch in the third T20I against India.

  • Sri Lanka sealed the series 2-1 with a thumping win in the final match.

WATCH: Dasun Shanaka takes a one-handed stunner to dismiss Nitish Rana in SL vs IND 3rd T20I
Dasun Shanaka, Nitish Rana (Pic Source: Twitter)
Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka grabbed a stunning catch to dismiss India’s middle-order batsman Nitish Rana in the third and final T20I of the three-match series at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Thursday night.

It all happened in the ninth over of the first innings when Rana aimed to sneak a single off the final delivery. However, he was put off by the slowness of the ball and ended up chipping it straight into the follow-through of Shanaka.

The right-arm pacer dived to his left and took a one-handed stunner to send Rana back to the dugout on 6 (15).

Here’s the video:

All-round Sri Lanka thrash India by seven wickets

Exposing India batsmen’s inability to tackle spin, Sri Lanka registered a seven-wicket victory in the series decider.

Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (4/9) recorded his career-best bowling figures in T20 internationals on his 24th birthday and helped the hosts restrict India to a paltry 81-8, which was also their lowest against Sri Lanka.

Lowest T20I totals for India:

  • 74 vs Australia, Melbourne 2008
  • 79 vs New Zealand, Nagpur 2016
  • 81/8 v Sri Lanka, Colombo 2021
  • 92 vs South Africa, Cuttack 2015

In reply, the Lankans reached the target in 14.3 overs, with Dhananjaya De Silva (23 not out) scoring bulk of the runs. Rahul Chahar was the only wicket-taker for India with 3/15 in 4 overs.

About the Author:
ANIRUDH SINGH
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
