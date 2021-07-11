WATCH: Dwayne Bravo’s one-handed six sails over the roof during WI vs AUS 2nd T20I

Shimron Hetmyer and Dwayne Bravo’s fourth-wicket stand helped the hosts West Indies register a 56-run win over Australia in the second T20 international at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia on Saturday.

Hetmyer scored 61 off just 36 deliveries while Bravo hit an unbeaten 47 (34).

The main highlight of Bravo’s brilliant knock was him thumping the Aussie all-rounder Ashton Agar for a maximum over the deep square leg region with which the Men in Maroon also surpassed the 100-run mark.

On the fourth delivery of the 13th over, Bravo smashed an astounding one-handed six that went over the stadium’s roof.

Here’s the video:

Chasing 197, Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh struck his second half-century in as many matches with a steady 54, but a batting collapse similar to the series opener at the same venue ensured the tourists were bundled out for 140 in 19.2 overs. It marked the first time since 2010 that a team lost all its ten wickets in consecutive T20Is.

Meanwhile, with this win, the Windies have taken a lead of 2-0 in the five-match series.

How shocked were you seeing @DJBravo47 come in at #5️⃣ ? 🏏 The last time he played at #5️⃣ in T20Is was against Pakistan back in 2016 (Scored 11 Runs)! But tonight…⬇️⬇️⬇️😉 pic.twitter.com/wATaD8TGJ5 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 11, 2021

SO good to see DJ Bravo come in at 5 and play a proper knock. Nostalgia!😍 #WIvAUS — Hussnain Magsi (@Husnain_a_Magsi) July 11, 2021