WATCH: Hardik Pandya wins the internet by gifting his bat to Sri Lanka’s Chamika Karunaratne

Team India began the T20I series against Sri Lanka on a high note after registering a comprehensive victory in the first match of the three-match leg in Colombo.

Both captain Shikhar Dhawan and vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar impressed Indian fans and experts with their respective acts in the contest. Apart from the senior duo, Suryakuamar Yadav, Deepak Chahar and others also displayed top-quality cricket to help their side take the early lead.

However, Hardik Pandya‘s exhibition with the willow was a worrying sign for the visitors. As every team is eyeing the upcoming T20 World Cup, India has plenty of hopes from Hardik to come back in good form ahead of the global showpiece event.

In the opening game, Hardik only managed to score 10 runs at a dreadful strike rate of 83.33 without a single boundary. Even in the bowling, the right-armer ended up conceding 17 runs from 2 overs with one wicket.

Despite a poor show, Hardik still managed to grab all the limelight for his generous and helping nature. In a viral video on social media, Hardik can be seen presenting one of his bats to Sri Lankan player Chamika Karunaratne. The Baroda cricketer was surrounded by his teammates Surya and Ishan Kishan while the kind act took place.

After receiving a special gift, Karunaratne looked extremely happy, and he traded a fist bump with the Indian superstar. He even shared a video on his official Instagram handle and expressed his gratitude towards Hardik. Karunaratne termed Hardik as his’ role model’, stating he would never forget this moment.

“Absolutely honoured to have received a bat from my role model @hardikpandya93 on my T20 debut. You are an amazing human being, and I am truly touched by your thoughtful gesture. I’ll never forget this day. May God bless you always!” wrote Karunaratne.

Here is the video: