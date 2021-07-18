WATCH: Haris Rauf takes a spectacular catch to dismiss Moeen Ali despite collision with Sohaib Maqsood – ENG vs PAK 2021

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf took an unbelievable catch during the first T20I against England at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

It all happened in the fifth over of the second innings when Moeen Ali lofted the ball in air on the leg-side. The English all-rounded ended up achieving more height than the distance in his shot.

Chancing an opportunity for a wicket, Rauf ran back from inside the circle to complete a stunning catch. While running back, Rauf also collided with his teammate Sohaib Maqsood, who came from the boundary for the same catch.

As soon as Rauf completed the catch, both he and Maqsood got involved in a nasty collision, which resulted the former landing in the latter’s arms. The video of the incident is going viral on the internet.

Here’s the video:

What a match we were treated to in Nottingham last night. This was a fun moment to commentate on. pic.twitter.com/Er7gwYZZxb — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) July 17, 2021

Coming back to the game, England batters got off to a flier while chasing a mammoth target of 233. Pakistan posted 232/6 with the help of their skipper Babar Azam’s scintillating knock of 85 (49).

The hosts tried their level best to reach the set total but were undone by the pressure of the steep required rate. All-rounder Liam Livingstone scored a quickfire 43-ball 103 and kept his side in the hunt till the 17th over. However, after his departure, the rest of the batters could add only a few runs and Pakistan registered their first win of the ongoing tour by 31 runs.

The second T20I of the three-match series will be played at Headingley in Leeds on Sunday.