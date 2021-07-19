WATCH: Ishan Kishan smashes a massive six on the first ball in his ODI debut – SL vs IND 2021

  • Ishan Kishan blazed his way to a 33-ball half century in his ODI debut.

  • India defeated Sri Lanka by 7 wickets to take 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Ishan Kishan (Pic Source: Twitter)
Shikhar Dhawan and Ishan Kishan scored half-centuries as India thrashed Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series at R. Premadasa stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

Chasing 263 for victory, India made a flying start with Prithvi Shaw smashing a quickfire 43 (24). Dhawan’s 33rd ODI half-century and an attacking 59 by Kishan guided Men in Blue to their target in just 36.4 overs.

Kishan started his ODI career with a six and then hit three consecutive boundaries off Dhananjaya de Silva. He scored his maiden half-century with a boundary before a thin edge saw him falling to Lakshan Sandakan.

Here’s the video:

Kishan also became the second male batsman to score a fifty on debut in both ODIs and T20Is. He scored 56 on T20I debut against England in March and now he bettered that with 59 on ODI debut against Sri Lanka. South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen was the first player to complete this double, scoring 56 on his T20I debut against Zimbabwe and 93 on ODI debut against Pakistan.

After India’s thumping win over Sri Lanka, Kishan said that he backed himself since the pitch was good for batting and had very little help for bowlers.

“I had already told everyone in the dressing room that I would hit a six on the first Ball. Wherever the ball is, I’ll hit a six. Everyone knew this. Because the odds were on my side, pitch good, my birthday & my first ODI match,” Kishan was quoted as saying to the official broadcasters.

