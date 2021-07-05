WATCH: Jonny Bairstow grabs a sensational catch to dismiss Chamika Karunaratne

  • Jonny Bairstow grabbed a one-handed stunner against Sri Lanka in 3rd ODI.

  • Rain robbed England the chance to clean sweep.

WATCH: Jonny Bairstow grabs a sensational catch to dismiss Chamika Karunaratne
Jonny Bairstow catch (Pic Source: Twitter)
During the rain-affected third ODI between England and Sri Lanka at Bristol’s County Ground, English wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow grabbed a sensational one-handed catch to dismiss the tourists’ lower-order batsman Chamika Karunaratne.

It all happened in the 30th over of the first innings when Karunaratne edged a Tom Curran delivery behind the stumps. With the ball traveling between Bairstow and Joe Root – fielding at first slip – it was the wicket-keeper who put a full-length dive to complete the catch.

Karunaratne, who came in to bat at No. 8, departed after scoring just 11 runs from 29 deliveries.

While Sam Curran claimed five wickets to script England’s victory in the second ODI, it was his elder brother Tom who finished with 4-35 as Kusal Perera & Co. was bundled out for 166 with 53 balls left in their innings.

Later, rain robbed England the chance of a clean sweep as it forced the third ODI to be abandoned. The hosts sealed the series 2-0.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 166 in 41.1 overs (Dasun Shanaka 48 not out; Tom Curran 4/35) vs England – No result.

