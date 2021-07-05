WATCH: Jonny Bairstow grabs a sensational catch to dismiss Chamika Karunaratne

During the rain-affected third ODI between England and Sri Lanka at Bristol’s County Ground, English wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow grabbed a sensational one-handed catch to dismiss the tourists’ lower-order batsman Chamika Karunaratne.

It all happened in the 30th over of the first innings when Karunaratne edged a Tom Curran delivery behind the stumps. With the ball traveling between Bairstow and Joe Root – fielding at first slip – it was the wicket-keeper who put a full-length dive to complete the catch.

Karunaratne, who came in to bat at No. 8, departed after scoring just 11 runs from 29 deliveries.

Good catch by Jonny Bairstow. #EngvSL — Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) July 4, 2021

That's a superb take from Bairstow — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) July 4, 2021

While Sam Curran claimed five wickets to script England’s victory in the second ODI, it was his elder brother Tom who finished with 4-35 as Kusal Perera & Co. was bundled out for 166 with 53 balls left in their innings.

Later, rain robbed England the chance of a clean sweep as it forced the third ODI to be abandoned. The hosts sealed the series 2-0.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 166 in 41.1 overs (Dasun Shanaka 48 not out; Tom Curran 4/35) vs England – No result.