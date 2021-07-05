WATCH: Kieron Pollard gives Aiden Markram a ‘Mankad’ warning for stepping out of his crease

On Saturday, West Indies captain Kieron Pollard gave South African batsman Aiden Markram a ‘Mankad’ warning for stepping out of his crease at the non-striker’s end before the ball being bowled during the fifth T20I.

Quinton de Kock, who was batting at the other end, was left with a smile as Pollard sportingly didn’t run his partner out in the series decider at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada.

The incident took place on the fourth ball of the 11th over of Proteas innings when Polly, all of a sudden, pulled out of his run-up and showed Markaram his position and asked him to get back into the crease.

Here is the video:

South Africa captures the T20I series with a win in the final match

In the game, the visitors, after winning the toss, decided to bat first and posted a competitive total of 168/4 in their allotted 20 overs. Both De Kock and Markram shined with the bat by forming a dominating partnership of 128 runs for the second wicket.

While the wicketkeeper-batsman made 60 off 42 balls, Markram smashed 70 from 48 deliveries. The duo managed to slam 13 boundaries, including 6 sixes.

Fidel Edwards was the least expensive bowler for the hosts. He conceded only 19 runs in three overs and bagged a couple of wickets.

In reply, the home team could only manage to reach 143/9, losing the contest by 25 runs. Evin Lewis was the only major highlight in the Windies batting order. He scored 52 off 34 balls, including eight boundaries. Shimron Hetmyer was the second-highest run-getter with 33 from 31 deliveries.

For Proteas, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada and Wian Mulder all contributed well enough to help their side defend the total. While Ngidi bagged three wickets for 32, Rabada earned a couple of scalps for 24 runs. Similarly, Mulder picked up two wickets for 31 runs.