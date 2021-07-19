WATCH: Krunal Pandya hugs Charith Asalanka, wins hearts with brilliant ‘Spirit of Cricket’ gesture

  • Krunal Pandya hugged Sri Lankan batsman Charith Asalanka during the first ODI in Colombo.

  • Rahul Dravid’s influence on Krunal, tweeted fans.

Krunal Pandya, Charith Asalanka (Pic Source: Twitter)
Team India all-rounder Krunal Pandya won the hearts of several fans and experts on Twitter as he was spotted sharing a hug with Sri Lankan batsman Charith Asalanka during the first ODI in Colombo on Sunday.

It all happened in the 22nd over of the first innings when Sri Lanka vice-captain Dhananjaya de Silva hit Krunal’s delivery back towards the non-striker’s end. Krunal moved closer to non-striker Asalanka while fielding the ball and almost hit him. The left-armer managed to avoid the contact and garnered compliments on social media for his wonderful gesture.

Here’s the video:

Many applauded the 30-year-old for lifting the ‘Spirit of Cricket’. Some even termed it as ‘Rahul Dravid effect’, who is currently onboard with the Indian contingent as head coach.

As far as the result of the match is concerned, India made a flying start while chasing 263 and comfortably crossed the finished line in 36.4 overs with seven wickets in hand. Opening batsmen, Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw, scored 86 not out and 43, respectively. Wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan also smashed a quickfire 59 in his debut ODI innings.

Another debutant Suryakumar Yadav remained unbeaten on 31 (20).

