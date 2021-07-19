WATCH: Liam Livingstone hits one of the biggest six of all-time against Pakistan during 2nd T20I at Headingley

England’s middle-order batsman Liam Livingstone is known for his aggressive batting style and big-hitting abilities. He once again displayed his prowess by hitting one of the biggest sixes in international cricket on Sunday.

It all happened during the second T20I of the three-match series between England and Pakistan at Headingly in Leeds.

In the 15th over of the second innings, bowled by Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf, Livingstone smashed the ball over the roof near long-on.

Talking about the delivery, it was full and right in the slot for the right-hander, who triggered back and launched into a clean bat swing for a huge six, deemed the biggest six-ever by many, leaving fans and experts of the game gobsmacked.

Here’s the video:

As far as the match is concerned, England outclassed Pakistan by 45 runs. After being asked to bat first, the hosts racked up 200 runs in 19.5 overs. Skipper Joe Buttler top-scored for England – scoring 59 runs off 39 balls. However, it was all-rounder Moeen Ali who stole the limelight with his quickfire 36 (16 balls, 6 fours and 1 six).

Chasing 201 to win, Pakistan could manage only 155 runs for the loss of nine wickets in their stipulated overs. Saqib Mahmood was the pick of the bowlers for the home team as he claimed three wickets for 33 runs. Meanwhile, Ali and Adil Rashid grabbed two wickets apiece.

After England’s victory in the second T20I, the series is now levelled at 1-1.